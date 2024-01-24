Special Olympics Georgia to Host the 2024 State Indoor Winter Games & Southeast Powerlifting
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is elated to host the 2024 State Indoor Winter Games on Friday, January 26th, and Saturday, January 27th at the LakePoint Sports Complex and several other locations across Cobb and Bartow Counties. SOGA is thrilled to welcome all athletes, coaches, sponsors, and volunteers. Athletes from across the state of Georgia will experience friendly competition in Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Bowling, Floor Hockey, and Powerlifting.
Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) will host the Southeast Powerlifting on Saturday, January 27th at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest. SOGA is excited to welcome all athletes, coaches, sponsors, and volunteers. Athletes from across the state of Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee will participate in friendly competition and exhibit good sportsmanship in Deadlift, Bench Press, Squat, Push/Pull, and Full Power.
The competitions will begin on the morning of Friday, January 26th at various locations across Cobb and Bartow Counties. Olympic Town will kick off on Saturday, January 27th from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at LakePoint Sports Complex on court 10. Athletes will also complete multiple Healthy Athletes screenings including Fit Feet, Special Smiles, Opening Eyes and Healthy Hearing. Through these Healthy Athletes disciplines, SOGA athletes will have free evaluations in multiple disciplines. All athletes who fully complete all Healthy Athlete screenings will be entered to win a brand-new FitBit and Chick-Fil-A gift cards!
Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Dunwoody Country Club, Marlow’s Tavern, Winter Construction, Knights of Columbus, Georgia State Council, and The Coca-Cola Company for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.
Special Olympics Georgia would also like to recognize the Presenting Sponsor for the 2024 State Indoor Winter Games: Winter Construction.
For more information on State Indoor Winter Games & Southeast Powerlifting, contact Director of Sports, Liz Smith, at Liz.Smith@specialOlympicsGa.org.
About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)
SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 18,546 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit. www.SpecialOlympicsGa.org
Maurissa Dugger
Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) will host the Southeast Powerlifting on Saturday, January 27th at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest. SOGA is excited to welcome all athletes, coaches, sponsors, and volunteers. Athletes from across the state of Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee will participate in friendly competition and exhibit good sportsmanship in Deadlift, Bench Press, Squat, Push/Pull, and Full Power.
The competitions will begin on the morning of Friday, January 26th at various locations across Cobb and Bartow Counties. Olympic Town will kick off on Saturday, January 27th from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at LakePoint Sports Complex on court 10. Athletes will also complete multiple Healthy Athletes screenings including Fit Feet, Special Smiles, Opening Eyes and Healthy Hearing. Through these Healthy Athletes disciplines, SOGA athletes will have free evaluations in multiple disciplines. All athletes who fully complete all Healthy Athlete screenings will be entered to win a brand-new FitBit and Chick-Fil-A gift cards!
Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Dunwoody Country Club, Marlow’s Tavern, Winter Construction, Knights of Columbus, Georgia State Council, and The Coca-Cola Company for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.
Special Olympics Georgia would also like to recognize the Presenting Sponsor for the 2024 State Indoor Winter Games: Winter Construction.
For more information on State Indoor Winter Games & Southeast Powerlifting, contact Director of Sports, Liz Smith, at Liz.Smith@specialOlympicsGa.org.
About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)
SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 18,546 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit. www.SpecialOlympicsGa.org
Maurissa Dugger
Special Olympics Georgia
+1 770-414-9390
maurissa.dugger@specialolympicsga.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok