TORSH Inc. and Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning Expand Coaching for High-Quality Early Childhood Education
TORSH Talent is a comprehensive, online platform that facilitates anywhere, anytime coaching, training, and collaboration for early learning professionals.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TORSH, Inc. is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) to expand access to its professional learning services for early childhood educators and child care providers across the state. This collaboration will significantly advance the mission of DECAL by strengthening early learning experiences through home and center-based child care.
DECAL selected TORSH's innovative Talent platform, a secure web-based solution with a mobile application, to broaden access to a vast array of training, coaching, and technical assistance opportunities for Georgia child care providers and early childhood educators. By streamlining service delivery and increasing provider access to its professional learning support, DECAL will cultivate higher-quality early learning environments and better child-teacher interactions, setting children up for long-term success.
“TORSH Talent will provide us with a comprehensive, easy-to-use configurable platform that allows us to service the unique professional learning and coaching needs of our thousands of early childhood educators,” said Christi Moore, Ph.D., Director of Professional Learning with DECAL.
TORSH Talent offers an extensive suite of professional learning tools for individual coaching, mentoring, observation, feedback, and collaborative learning. Early childhood care providers working with DECAL will benefit immensely from the platform’s many features, including time-stamped feedback on practice videos from coaches, asynchronous professional learning groups, goal-setting and tracking tools, and a robust resource library for easy access to additional resources such as exemplar videos and rubrics.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning,” said Courtney Williams, Founder and CEO of TORSH. “Through our partnership, DECAL will strengthen the implementation of their initiatives and ensure highly qualified educators deliver evidence-based instruction in early childhood classrooms.”
With TORSH’s experience and expertise in early childhood care, education, and intervention systems, DECAL gains a partner perfectly matched to expand and deepen the impact of its services for early childhood educators throughout Georgia.
For more information about TORSH, visit torsh.co.
About TORSH, Inc.
TORSH, a New Orleans-based education technology company, is dedicated to improving childhood outcomes by increasing educator instructional effectiveness. TORSH Talent, an online coaching and professional learning platform, enables organizations to support educator growth through the entire development cycle of observation, assessment, goal setting, feedback, and coaching. Learn more by visiting torsh.co.
About Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is responsible for meeting the child care and early education needs of Georgia’s children and their families. It administers the nationally recognized Georgia’s Pre-K Program, licenses child care centers and home-based child care, administers Georgia's Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) program, federal nutrition programs, and manages Quality Rated, Georgia’s community-powered child care rating system. The department also houses the Head Start State Collaboration Office, distributes federal funding to enhance the quality and availability of child care, and works collaboratively with Georgia child care resource and referral agencies and organizations throughout the state to enhance early care and education.
John Williams
TORSH Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn