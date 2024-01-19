6th St. improvement projects to begin February 5

The City of Lawrence is thrilled to begin work on several projects along 6th St. that will greatly improve the road and driving experience for residents and visitors. 6th St. was last repaved more than 10 years ago, and this substantial investment in our City’s infrastructure is essential to prevent further road deterioration and impacts to traffic.

One of these upcoming projects, the 6th St. from Mass St. to Iowa St. Pavement Maintenance Project, will provide a host of repairs, including full-depth patching, curb and gutter work, and storm sewer upgrades. In addition, we’re installing more than 3,000 feet of new waterline infrastructure as well as a new ADA compliant shared-use path on the north side of 6th St. from Iowa St. to Wisconsin St.

Impacts to traffic

City contractors will begin this project on Monday, February 5, 2024, with the following closures:

Kentucky St. will be closed at 6th St.

6th St. traffic will be reduced to one lane each direction, from Louisiana St. to Massachusetts St.; lanes return to normal at 6th St. and Massachusetts St.

6th St. westbound traffic will be unable to turn left onto southbound Tennessee St.

Westbound 6th St. will be reduced to one lane from Michigan St. to Maine St.

Additionally, beginning in late February, 6th St. will be reduced to one lane each direction from Maine St. to Florida St.

The City anticipates work on this portion of 6th St. to conclude this Fall. While impacts will vary during the different project phases, crews will always maintain at least one lane of traffic in each direction on 6th St. for the duration of the projects. Detour signs will be installed to better help travelers navigate the area.

To learn more, and to stay up to date with the latest closures and traffic impacts along 6th St., visit lawrenceks.org/mso/6th-street-improvements.

Additionally, we strongly encourage all residents sign-up for weekly traffic alerts and view the interactive construction maps by visiting lawrenceks.org/construction.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.