Weekly Traffic Update: February 13, 2026

9th St. closure to extend west beginning February 16

Beginning Monday, February 16, City contractors will extend the current roadway closure on 9th St. west from Louisiana St. past Indiana St. toward Mississippi St. as crews move into the next phase of construction. Mississippi St. will remain open to northbound and southbound traffic.

Businesses in the project area remain open during construction, and the City encourages residents to continue supporting them when possible.To help improve customer access, temporary parking is available on 9th Street and is free to use. Motorists should follow posted signage and use caution when entering and exiting parking areas near active construction.

Project updates, maps, and access information are available on the project webpage: lawrenceks.gov/mso/jayhawk-watershed.

K-10 ramp closures for SLT project begin Monday

Beginning Monday, February 16, crews from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close the U.S. 40/6th St. ramp onto eastbound K-10 as well as the K-10 exit ramp to Bob Billings Pkwy. These closures are anticipated to last until late May.

Learn more on KDOT’s webpage: www.ksdot.gov/projects/northeast-kansas-projects/south-lawrence-trafficway

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov