ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $2.8 Million to Five Florida Communities for Workforce Housing and Public Infrastructure Improvements

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $2.8 million to five Florida communities through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for workforce housing and public infrastructure development. This builds upon more than $95 million invested in 132 community development projects for Florida communities since 2019.



“Today’s awards improve infrastructure in Florida’s small cities to attract new businesses, expand development-ready infrastructure, and support workforce housing,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Through investments like this, we are strengthening future opportunities for Florida’s rural communities and the families that live there.”



“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce repeatedly invests in projects that support infrastructure enhancements, which strengthens communities and makes Florida the best place to live and raise a family,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “FloridaCommerce is proud to support our communities, as we continue to communicate with local leaders on the needs of their residents.”

The following communities will receive an award through the Florida Small Cities CDBG program:

Town of Altha ($600,000) – to replace 2,075 linear feet of waterlines along County Road 274 and Broad Street and to conduct improvements to Altha Park including a new playground, batting cage, and overall park improvements.

Calhoun County ($750,000) – to conduct 4,360 linear feet of sidewalk replacement as well as drainage and 70 linear feet of roadway improvements within county limits.

City of Graceville ($650,000) – to conduct improvements to Tiger Park including a new splash pad, new restrooms, a new picnic pavilion, and new playground equipment.

City of St. Augustine ($247,365) – to renovate five 100-year-old homes and repair up to nine other homes for homeless families.

Town of Wausau ($600,000) – to renovate the Rogers Community Center. The renovations will include new lighting, wiring, central heating and air conditioning, bathrooms, and a functioning kitchen.

Allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, FloridaCommerce administers Florida’s Small Cities CDBG program, which provides funding for economic development initiatives through neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and commercial revitalization.

For more information about the Florida Small Cities CDBG program, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/SmallCitiesCDBG.

###