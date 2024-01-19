Seeking Student Submissions for MLTI Student Conference 2024 T-Shirt Design Competition

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Learning Through Technology team is seeking student artwork for this year’s in-person MLTI Student Conference that will be held at UMaine on May 23rd. Past winners from Gray-New Gloucester High School, Waterville Junior High School, Auburn Middle School, and Southern Aroostook Community School have been able to see their designs exist beyond their computer screens. This contest is open to all students in MLTI school districts.

This year’s theme is “Camp MLTI,” so judges will be looking for an entry that focuses on camping. This t-shirt will be worn by more than one thousand students and educators who will be joining us at this annual event. The winners will be recognized during the event. Submissions are due no later than February 1st. Winners will be announced within two weeks of submission.

Click here for more information, including the submission guidelines and link to submit.

For questions about the MLTI Student Conferences, please contact the MLTI Project Manager, Bethany Billinger, bethany.billinger@maine.gov