Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,983 in the last 365 days.

How do opposition parties prepare for power?

Power changes hands overnight following a general election. Shadow ministers go from running small offices to being in charge of thousands of civil servants. Their advisers become all-powerful special advisers operating at the heart of government. And the leader of the opposition moves from an office in parliament to 10 Downing Street, instantly handed the levers of power and a rolodex of the world’s most important people. So how can oppositions prepare for such a massive change. What goes wrong if they don’t? And with Labour 20 points ahead in the polls, what does Keir Starmer need to do to get ready for the possibility government?

On this week’s episode of The Expert Factor, the team explore how transitions of power work in the UK, the importance of access talks with the civil service, and key lessons from past elections – and parties that did, or didn’t, prepare for government. 

You just read:

How do opposition parties prepare for power?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more