Dmitry Chernyshenko and Igor Levitin hold BRICS Games 2024 Organising Committee meeting

RUSSIA, January 19 - Dmitry Chernyshenko and Presidential Aide Igor Levitin hold BRICS Games 2024 Organising Committee meeting 19 January 2024 Dmitry Chernyshenko and Presidential Aide Igor Levitin hold BRICS Games 2024 Organising Committee meeting 19 January 2024 Dmitry Chernyshenko at the BRICS Games 2024 Organising Committee meeting 19 January 2024 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Dmitry Chernyshenko and Presidential Aide Igor Levitin hold BRICS Games 2024 Organising Committee meeting

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Presidential Aide Igor Levitin held a meeting of the Organising Committee of the BRICS Games due to take place in Kazan in 2024. Participants in the meeting endorsed the list of sports disciplines and facilities, as well as the tournament’s official logo.

Mr Chernyshenko noted the strategic importance of the upcoming tournament for the Russian Federation.

“In 2024, Russia holds the BRICS Presidency. The interstate format of the BRICS Sports Games will allow it to organise the competitions at a high level and provide equal conditions for all participants. Russia will create a completely new format for the games, planning competitions in 29 sports popular in the BRICS countries. The participating states are positive about the Games. They are not following the lead of Western functionaries.

“The innovative Games of the Future will start in Kazan in a month. Preparations for them are going according to plan. I am sure this tradition will continue during preparations for the BRICS Games. It is important to make sure that all facilities are ready to meet all requirements,” he said.

“Tatarstan has repeatedly hosted major international events. Our extensive experience allows us to take responsibility for holding events of any scale and format. The republic has all the necessary resources for implementing this project. I can assure you that we will do all we can to organise the Games at a high level and fulfil all our commitments,” emphasised Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

“It was decided to hold the BRICS Games 2024 in an open format at our initiative and with the consent of our BRICS colleagues. All participants of the alliance adhere to the principle of equal, non-discriminatory access. We will provide equal opportunities to athletes from all countries to take part in the tournament freely, without any sanctions or restrictions and under the flag of their country. National anthems will be played for the winners. We expect about 5,000 participants from over 60 countries to attend the Games in Kazan. Preparations are based on an agreed-upon plan of events, which is aimed at readying all infrastructure and services and organising cultural and volunteer programmes, as well as sanitary and anti-epidemic measures. One of the key goals is to ensure the security of the participants and guests of the Games. This is always our number one priority. We will be happy to see all athletes and guests at the BRICS Sports Games in Kazan,” said Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin.

The Games will take place on 11-23 June 2024. The sports programme includes competitions in 29 most popular sports in BRICS: boxing, breakdancing, beach volleyball, beach handball, kayaking and canoeing, rowing, judo, karate, kurash (belt wrestling), track-and-field, table tennis, swimming, diving, sambo, synchronised swimming, skateboarding, athletic gymnastics, tennis, Wushu, fencing, 2-on-2 basketball, 2-on-2 football, rhythmic gymnastics, chess, weightlifting, badminton and equestrian sports. A total of 389 sets of medals will be awarded. About 2,300 volunteers will take part in organising events.

In cooperation with Russian national sports federations, the Ministry of Sport is drafting rules and regulations for the sports programme and hiring the referee staff.