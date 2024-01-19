Photographs Taken by EMU Students Meet Art Enthusiasts

A photography exhibition showcasing the photographs captured by students of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) was organized within the scope of the "Advanced Photography" course by the Faculty of Communication, Department of New Media and Journalism.

Led by photography artist and EMU Faculty of Communication academic staff member Dr. İsmail Gökçe, the "Advanced Photography" course covered 17 different projects, ranging from documentary to conceptual photography, experimental photography, and photographs generated using artificial intelligence. A total of 60 photographs were selected for the mixed exhibition, drawing significant interest from attendees.

Reflections Through the Lens of Students

Dr. Gökçe, in his opening speech at the exhibition, expressed his delight in presenting the individual projects that his students had worked on throughout an academic semester in the "Advanced Photography" course. He highlighted that these photographs weren't mere moments captured but engaged in a dialogue as a blend of past and present. Dr. Gökçe emphasized the significance of the exhibition coinciding with the late Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wilbert Skip Norman's birthday on December 22nd, reflecting on his own photographs being showcased 23 years ago during his time as Skip Norman's student at the Faculty of Communication's end-of-semester student exhibition. He expressed his happiness at now hosting his own students' exhibition under the same faculty roof, congratulating his students and thanking everyone present at the opening.

Dedicated to Wilbert Skip Norman

In his address at the exhibition, Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy, the Dean of the Faculty of Communication, highlighted the importance of showcasing the practical photographs captured by students during their coursework, reaching a broader audience through the exhibition. Prof. Dr. Ersoy emphasized how students were able to apply practical knowledge gained in their courses within the faculty. He noted that dedicating the exhibition to the late Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wilbert Skip Norman, who had also served as the dean of the Faculty of Communication, was a matter of immense pride for the faculty.

The exhibition featured photographs captured by students Ahmet Mete Yiğit, Aslı Akaylı, Hüseyin Barut, Asmin Dila Oral, Aydın Çınaroğlu, Bamlak Alemayehu Lemma, Berk Deniz Ceylani, Fatih Abiç, Güney Genç, Louis Kalanga Mahunde, Mohamad El Tawil, Nujin Dilba Karakulak, Tyasdeer Said Al Tamimi, Semiha Mortazavi, Sanem Yılmaz, Valeria Poberejet, and Yağız Günal.