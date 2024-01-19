Payments Underway for SC Veterans and Other Pensioners Harmed by Predatory Loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina veterans and other pensioners targeted by a high-interest loan scheme are now receiving their settlement checks. Nearly $725,000 in refunds are being issued to consumers who were convinced they could “sell” their pension and disability payments. The transactions were instead illegal high-cost loans.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) began investigating South Carolina attorneys Candy Kern-Fuller, Howard Sutter III and their affiliated company Upstate Law Group (ULG) in July 2018 after receiving a consumer complaint against ULG. After a joint effort with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Arkansas Attorney General's Office (AKAG), a settlement was reached in February of 2021. The CFPB is now issuing $6 million in financial relief to consumers nationwide harmed by ULG and other entities engaged in illegal lending.

SCDCA is in the process of reaching out directly to consumers who filed complaints with its office. Most customers will automatically receive a refund check via Rust Consulting. To find the status of a payment, call 1 (877) 552-1282 or contact VetsLending_info@rustcfpbconsumerprotection.org.

If you believe you are eligible and do not receive a check, you can submit a claim for a refund. Claims must be submitted online or postmarked no later than March 26, 2024.

About SCDCA

