Mary Rechtoris Returns to eDiscovery as EDRM’s Senior Director of Content and Community Initiatives

Rechtoris will play a key role in engaging the e-discovery community through producing workshops and more.

It's been wonderful watching Mary evolve as a marketer, community builder, and strategist over the past few years. I look forward to having her as an integral part of the team." — Mary Mack, Chief Legal Technologist and CEO at EDRM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, is excited to welcome Mary Rechtoris to the team as the senior director of content and community Initiatives.

In her position, Rechtoris will play a key role in engaging the e-discovery community through producing workshops that allow participants to share best practices, grow their networks, elevate their careers, and advance the e-discovery industry.

Rechtoris brings both a passion and background for community building, having spent several years in the e-discovery space. Her experience and excitement for building communities through programs and content aligns with EDRM's commitment to improving e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance through consensus-based work product.

“We are thrilled to have Mary join us in furthering our mission to advance e-discovery, a community and practice that we are all deeply connected to,” said Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy officer, EDRM. “We look forward to her partnership in helping us continue to build authentic and meaningful connections.”

In addition to programming quarterly workshops, Mary will explore avenues to drive EDRM’s mission to educate and elevate the e-discovery community through thought leadership articles, research initiatives, and more.

“It’s such an honor to immerse myself once again in the exciting e-discovery world,” said Rechtoris. “Mary and Kaylee have been instrumental in helping me advance as a professional and human being, as they’ve done for countless others. I can’t wait to collaborate with them on growing the e-discovery community.”

“It’s been wonderful watching Mary evolve as a marketer, community builder, and strategist over the past few years,” said Mary Mack, chief legal technologist & CEO, EDRM. “I look forward to having her as an integral part of the team to help us continue to serve our enthusiastic and unique e-discovery community.”

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries spanning six continents and growing has an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

