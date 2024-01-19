Illinois DCFS to Hire Child Welfare, Protection Professionals in Canton and Ottawa

ILLINOIS, January 19 - WHAT:

Recruiters from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will hold hiring workshops in Canton and Ottawa to share information about employment opportunities. The department offers mission-driven career opportunities in a variety of positions, including child protection specialists, child welfare specialists and day care licensing representatives. Other in-demand positions include office associates, paralegal assistants, reimbursement officers and public service administrators. Bilingual Spanish-speaking employees are also highly sought after by the department and may be eligible for additional compensation. All positions require a bachelor's or master's degree.





WHEN: State of Illinois Hiring Workshop Career Link

Jan. 24, 2024 111 N. Main St.

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Fulton Square

Canton, IL 61520





State of Illinois Employment Workshop Illinois Department of Employment Security

Jan. 26, 2024 1550 First Ave.

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ottawa, IL 61350





WHY:

Illinois DCFS is expanding our workforce throughout the state. DCFS' commitment to promoting an incredible culture of service has resulted in a record 3,400 employees working for the agency, a number not seen in more than 15 years. DCFS staff enjoy competitive wages, employer-sponsored medical, dental and life insurance, defined-benefit pensions and generous vacation and sick leave.

About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Founded in 1964, DCFS is responsible for protecting children from abuse or neglect by responding to reports received by the Child Abuse Hotline at childabuse.illinois.gov (non-emergency situations) or 1-800-25-ABUSE (1-800-252-2873). With the goal of keeping children safe, DCFS strengthens and supports families with a wide range of services. When keeping a child safe means removing them from the home, DCFS makes every effort to reunite them with their family. When the best interest of the child makes this impossible, DCFS is committed to pursuing guardianship or adoption by loving families to provide children with a safe and permanent home. DCFS is also responsible for licensing and monitoring of all Illinois child welfare agencies.



