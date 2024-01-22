Experior Financial Group Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Insurance and Investment Group celebrates a decade of servicing agents and clientsGUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experior Financial Group, Inc. is announcing the celebration of its 10th Anniversary of providing customers and clients with financial services that utilize the most innovative technologies and draw upon hundreds of years of combined market experience. Still run by its original founders and still headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Experior Financial Group has stayed true to its roots and has never lost sight of its original mission; the creation of a financial institution that stands the test of time and is built upon the cultivation of personal relationships and a fostered community of dedicated agents, shareholders and clients. Its mission statement is “Building financial foundations for families to empower them today and leave a legacy for tomorrow.”
These past ten years, Experior Financial Group and its agents have provided thousands of clients with invaluable financial services and consultation during some of the most turbulent financial crises this country has ever seen. Throughout COVID, Experior Financial Group and its team of dedicated agents were able to prevail during those difficult and trying times and provide a steady hand with which to guide its customers. It also grew, expanding into the USA at the start of the pandemic, and now between Canada and the USA, it has become home to over 3,827 licensed agents who are assisting clients across North America.
“We are so excited to celebrate ten years of our success for Experior. It is not often that you get to not only create but be a part of something that is changing lives. At Experior, Lee-Ann and I take great pride in not only the agents that we have helped but also indirectly helping thier clients. We know our business model is helping change their lives as well. We think of our agents as family, so having them share in our business truly makes this a decade of success for us all,” said Jamie Prickett, CEO of Experior Financial Group.
Experior Financial Group has its sights set on the future with a goal to serve and attract 10,000 agents, as its technical back office and the team of developers continue to innovate and adapt to the latest technologies available in financial services in order to ensure that its clients have access to every available advantage. Agents are dedicated to Experior Financial Group and its clients because they are not just team members but shareholders. Experior Financial Group is the only such group to offer its agents a legacy component that serves as a retirement plan and grants team members pride in ownership and a vested interest in the company’s continued success.
Experior Financial has understood from the start that the cornerstone of every lasting institution is taking care of people, whether that be clients or team members. After ten years of service, Experior Financial Group looks forward to many more years and many more opportunities to come.
About Experior Financial Group Inc.: Experior Financial Group Inc. is a leading financial services firm committed to providing clients with tailored financial solutions and empowering agents to achieve financial success. Focusing on long-term security and prosperity, the company offers various financial services, including insurance, investments, and estate planning. For more information, visit: https://experiorfinancial.com/
