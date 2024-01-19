AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION CO-HOSTS SWISS-AMERICAN FRIENDSHIP RECEPTION AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Swiss Foundation co-hosted the “Swiss-American Friendship Cocktail” reception during the 2024 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting alongside the Swiss-American Parliamentary Association, Swiss American Chamber of Commerce, Accenture, and the Young Leaders Alumni Foundation. The program featured key Swiss and American business and diplomatic leaders.
Tom Skelly, Member of ASF’s Board of Directors said, “Thank you to the American Swiss Foundation for hosting a constructive event on the state and future of U.S.-Swiss relations during an important time. As a member of the American Swiss Foundation’s Board of Directors, I am proud to work to be a part of the crucial work of improving the already strong relationship between our Nations.”
Bettina Schaller, President of the Young Leaders Alumni Foundation said, "I could not imagine a WEF Annual Meeting in Davos without highlighting the Swiss American Friendship. The American Swiss Foundation and the Young Leaders Alumni Foundation are proud partners of this unique gathering of Young and Forever Young Leaders and their Friends and Guests."
The Swiss-American Friendship Cocktail was attended by distinguished members of both the Swiss and American communities, including business leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps.
About the American Swiss Foundation
Founded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.
In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.
Today, alumni of the conference number more than 1,450 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts. The American Swiss Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders through inspirational programs to strengthen the shared values of liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise.
