Artificial Turf Companies Take Action on Forever Chemicals
The artificial turf industry moves away from forever chemicals
The Synthetic Grass Store works closely with experts in the field to stay ahead of emerging developments and continuously evaluates our products to ensure they meet the highest safety standards.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOENIX, AZ, January 16, 2024 – In recent weeks, there has been an increasing number of articles, blogs and TV news segments involving the topic of PFAs (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) within artificial turf. Often referred to as “forever chemicals” PFAs are a large and complex group of synthetic chemicals used in consumer products worldwide since the 1950s.
PFAS are found in everyday products such as non-stick cookware, clothes, stain-resistant carpets, and food packaging. PFAs consist of a strong chain of carbon and fluoride atoms, do not degrade easily in the environment, and have been linked to several health issues.
In response to concerns about the use of PFAs in artificial turf, multiple manufacturers and wholesalers have taken voluntary steps to make sure their products are free of PFA chemicals. There is currently no federal regulation or standard for PFAs in the environment.
Shaw Industries, one of the largest turf manufacturers in the country said in a statement last year that “PFAS chemicals are one of many substances that we require our supply partners to disclose the presence of in raw materials, components, and finished goods purchased by Shaw. Based on information provided to date by suppliers, Shaw Sports Turf does not use PFAS chemicals currently listed on California's Proposition 65 regulations or identified as target analytes in USEPA Methods for analysis of PFAS (specifically Methods 533, 537, 3827 and Draft Method 1633) to manufacture the components of its sports turf field products.”
Mark Breauninger, Director of Operations at The Synthetic Grass Store said “artificial turfs sold by The Synthetic Grass Store adhere to rigorous industry standards and regulatory guidelines. The Synthetic Grass Store is committed to ensuring that all our products meet or exceed the safety regulations set by relevant authorities. “
“Our manufacturing partners recognize the concerns around PFAs, and they have either discontinued the complete use of PFAS or are transitioning away from their use. Therefore, we currently offer a significant line of turfs that are PFAS free; we will eventually have a full offering of turfs completely free of the chemicals. We continue to focus on prioritizing the safety and well-being of all our customers.”
A point of clarification sometimes overlooked in the PFAs discussion is the use of crumb rubber as an infill within artificial turf. Made from recycled tires, this material can be a source of PFAs, but is usually only used in athletic field applications. Residential installations typically use an inert infill like silica sand which does not contain PFAs.
Artificial turf stands out as a sustainable and practical solution for modern landscaping and recreational needs. With benefits ranging from water conservation and minimal maintenance to durability and versatility, synthetic grass has proven its value in creating beautiful, functional, and environmentally friendly spaces. As the demand for sustainable alternatives grows, artificial turf continues to be at the forefront of the green revolution, transforming landscapes and redefining the way we perceive and utilize outdoor spaces.
