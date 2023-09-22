Arizona Turf Masters Celebrates Mary Clanton's Promotion to General Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Turf Masters, a pioneering force in the artificial turf installation industry in Arizona, is excited to announce the well-deserved promotion of Mary Clanton to the esteemed position of General Manager, effective September 22, 2023. In her new capacity, Mary will lead critical operations, contributing significantly to the ongoing growth and prosperity of the company.
Mary has been a cherished member of the Arizona Turf Masters family since 2009, playing an integral role in the evolution of both AZTM and its sister company, The Synthetic Grass Store. Throughout her tenure, Mary has skillfully donned numerous hats, most recently excelling as the head of our commercial division.
Stephen Mull, Co-Owner of Arizona Turf Masters, remarked, "Mary’s extensive industry experience, astute networking prowess, and exceptional problem-solving abilities make her an ideal fit for this new role. Her skillset and unwavering commitment are priceless assets that will undoubtedly contribute to our company’s continued success."
Doug Porter, Co-Owner of Arizona Turf Masters, added, "Mary has been a driving force in our company's journey, consistently going above and beyond to foster growth and excellence. Her promotion to General Manager reflects her dedication and will further propel us toward achieving our goals."
In her role as General Manager, Mary will collaborate closely with ownership to formulate and execute strategic initiatives, enhance operational efficiency, and uphold Arizona Turf Masters' steadfast commitment to delivering premium artificial turf installations that consistently exceed customer expectations.
Arizona Turf Masters extends heartfelt congratulations to Mary on her well-earned promotion and eagerly anticipates her enduring contributions to the company's legacy of excellence.
About Arizona Turf Masters
Arizona Turf Masters has been at the forefront of the artificial turf industry since 2008, serving the residents of Arizona with distinction. Committed to delivering unrivaled quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Arizona Turf Masters has consistently provided top-tier artificial turf solutions for both residential and commercial clients.
Scott Willoughby
