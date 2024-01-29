TheAnswerPage.com Launches First-Ever Podcast Version of the New York Medical Cannabis Required Course on ConveyMED

TheAnswerPage.com, Leaders in Medical Cannabis Education

TheAnswerPage.com, a recognized education leader on medical cannabis, announces collaboration with podcast medical education pioneer ConveyMED.

Practitioners can complete the New York State Office of Cannabis Management Required Course created by TheAnswerPage.com now in podcast format exclusively on the ConveyMED App.” — Stephen B. Corn, MD, founder of TheAnswerPage.com

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheAnswerPage.com, a recognized leader for providing comprehensive education on medical cannabis, has announced the launch of the New York Medical Cannabis Program Required Course in podcast format.

This first-of-its-kind course meets the educational requirements for New York clinicians participating in the state's medical cannabis program. With the mobile-optimized podcast series available exclusively on the ConveyMed app, clinicians—including physicians, podiatrists, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, physician assistants, dentists and midwives—can fulfill New York State's certification requirements on their own schedule.

"Our goal is to transcend traditional learning boundaries," said Stephen B. Corn, MD, founder of TheAnswerPage.com. "With medical cannabis laws evolving, it's imperative that healthcare professionals have convenient access to the most current and comprehensive information. This podcast format ensures that learning about cannabis-based medicine can fit into the busy lives of all clinicians."

TheAnswerPage.com has been a trusted source of medical education for over twenty-five years, and this latest course reflects its ongoing commitment to providing timely and crucial education in the rapidly advancing field of medical cannabis.

"ConveyMED was developed with the vision of making continued medical education as accessible as possible," said Mike Donoghue, founder of ConveyMED. "Collaborating with TheAnswerPage.com to deliver the first medical cannabis podcast course is a milestone for us and represents the cutting edge of audio education."

The ConveyMED app is designed to deliver an engaging and user-friendly experience. It allows clinicians to listen to educational content, complete quizzes, and fulfill their certification requirements on their mobile devices. This represents a significant advancement over traditional text-based courses, providing a practical and flexible learning solution.

"Education is the cornerstone of effective patient care," according to Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD Editor-in-Chief of TheAnswerPage.com and author of the course. "By partnering with ConveyMED, we are ensuring that clinicians are not only informed, but also prepared to lead in the field of medical cannabis."

Clinicians can access the podcasts via the ConveyMED app on iOS and Android devices.

For more information about the medical cannabis podcast course and to register, visit TheAnswerPage.com.

About The Answer Page, Inc

TheAnswerPage.com is a medical education resource that has been providing the highest quality accredited education to the healthcare community for more than 25 years. Awarded in the US and internationally, TheAnswerPage is now a recognized leader for providing comprehensive education on the endocannabinoid system and medical cannabis, pain medicine and opioid prescribing practices. TheAnswerPage has created accredited medical cannabis educational programs for multiple Departments of Public Health, state medical societies, hospitals, as well as the Israeli Ministry of Health, at the request of Professor Raphael Mechoulam.



About Convey Pro, Inc.

The mission of Convey Pro is to bring continuing education podcasts to professionals worldwide. We exist to bring educators and professional learners together on a podcast platform built for continuing education and provide them with the most robust podcast learning experience possible.

For more information, visit conveymed.io

New York Medical Cannabis Program Required Course in Podcast Format by TheAnswerPage.com