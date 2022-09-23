ConveyMED Announces Medical Podcast Partnership with American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians & Gynecologists

Leaders in Podcast Medical Education "Women's Health Matters" Medical Podcast by ACOOG

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConveyMED, a division of Convey Pro, Inc. today announced a partnership with the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians & Gynecologists

(ACOOG). With this partnership, ACOOG will create informational and educational medical podcasts, to include CME podcasts, for its members and other women’s healthcare professionals.

“ACOOG is a leader in both women’s health education and osteopathic principles,” says Mike Donoghue, CEO at ConveyMED. “Our goal is to build an extensive library of medical podcasts, including CME podcasts, for all women’s healthcare practitioners. ACOOG is a visionary leader in medical education and an ideal partner.”

"Podcasts are one of the most requested formats we get for education. Partnering with ConveyMED allows us to meet the needs of our members and reach many more women’s health providers. It just makes sense, says Andrew Crim, ACOOG’s director of education and professional development.”

In this partnership, ACOOG will have access to an industry-leading medical podcast platform to showcase their extensive library of educational content, helping them reach the mobile generation in their preferred format. ConveyMED has its first strategic partner in both women’s healthcare as well as osteopathic principles and practice.

About ConveyMED: ConveyMED provides Medical Education for the Mobile Generation. We exist to bring educators and professional learners together on a medical podcast platform built for continuing education and provide them with the most robust mobile learning experience possible.

About ACOOG: The American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians & Gynecologists is a physician specialty college dedicated exclusively to women's healthcare. Founded in 1934, ACOOG has more than 3,000 members representing 96% of the AOBOG-certified OB/GYNs in the United States. It is an accredited CME provider by the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), with commendation, and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). It regularly sponsors multiple formats of CME activities and Quality/Performance Improvement (QI/PI) projects.

In addition to CME and CPD, ACOOG engages in advocacy, research and other scholarly activity, and faculty and student development. It is integrally involved in the education of future OB/GYNs from medical school through fellowships and supports the educational continuum through engaging continuing medical education and professional development opportunities.

