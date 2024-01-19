Fraud.net Recognized as one of the "10 Best CyberSecurity Companies to Watch in 2024”

This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's dedication to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that empower businesses to navigate the digital landscape securely.” — Rajeev Yadav, CISO, Fraud.net

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net, a leading and innovative fraud and risk management platform, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Mirror Review magazine's "10 Best CyberSecurity Companies to Watch in 2024." The recognition underscores Fraud.net's commitment to digital trust and its continuous efforts to secure businesses against evolving fraud threats and financial crime. The article features an interview with Rajeev Yadav, Fraud.net’s Chief Information Security Officer.

Mirror Review magazine featured Fraud.net in its latest issue, highlighting its role as the guardian of digital trust. The article delves into Fraud.net's innovative cybersecurity measures and how the company is helping businesses stay resilient in the face of increasing cyber challenges, developing and implementing robust security measures to safeguard businesses and their digital assets. The recognition from Mirror Review serves as validation for Fraud.net's impact on the cybersecurity landscape and its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.

CISO Rajeev Yadav expressed gratitude, stating, "We are honored to be recognized by Mirror Review as one of the '10 Best CyberSecurity Companies to Watch in 2024.' This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's dedication to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that empower businesses to navigate the digital landscape securely."

The article "Fraud.net - Guardians of Digital Trust: Securing Businesses with Innovative Cybersecurity" can be accessed here.

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net operates a unified risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem for financial services and digital commerce enterprises worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps organizations prevent fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes and automates customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages a no-code/low-code architecture, offers natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading 3rd Party specialists, and relies on custom AI models to enable companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions. Learn more at Fraud.net.

About Mirror Review

Mirror Review is dedicated to illuminating the achievements and innovations propelling market disruption. Their audience benefits from insightful collaborations with partners who share industry trends and strategic insights. With a diverse team of creative experts, they explore and showcase transformative solutions in technology sectors like Big Data, Cloud, IoT, Mobility, Networking, Security, Software, and Virtualization. Committed to becoming a premier business magazine, Mirror Review's narratives capture CEOs' journeys, industry insights, and futuristic visions.