FloridaCommerce Announces the Orlando Area December 2023 Employment Data

Orlando, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce announced that the Orlando metro area led all other metro areas in job gains over the year in leisure and hospitality, increasing by 11,600 jobs. The Orlando area’s labor force increased by 2.6 percent (+36,895) over the year in December 2023.

The Orlando metro area added 26,700 new private sector jobs over the year in December 2023, increasing by 2.0 percent. The Orlando area unemployment rate was 3.0 percent in December 2023, up 0.7 percentage point from the December 2022 rate of 2.3 percent.

Florida’s December 2023 economic data continued to outperform the nation throughout the year, despite negative national headwinds caused by failed federal economic policies. Florida’s private sector jobs increased by 2.6 percent (221,500) over the year compared to the national rate of 1.5 percent over the same time period and over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nations for 33 consecutive months. Florida’s labor force continues to grow, with 354,000 more people entering the labor force at an over-the-year growth rate of 3.3 percent, faster than the national growth rate of 1.5 percent.

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 38 consecutive months, proof positive that Florida has continued to fight against negative economic headwinds. The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent for December 2023, 0.7 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate. In December 2023, the leisure and hospitality sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 4,800 jobs from the previous month, followed by manufacturing, adding 2,300 jobs.

Data from the month of December continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 360,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the December 2023 jobs reports by region, please see below:

