FloridaCommerce Announces 2023 Florida Job Growth Outpaces the Nation

– Today, FloridaCommerce announced that Florida’s December 2023 economic data continued to outperform the nation throughout the year, despite negative national headwinds caused by failed federal economic policies. Florida’s private sector jobs increased by 2.6 percent (221,500) over the year compared to the national rate of 1.5 percent over the same time period and over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nations for 33 consecutive months. Florida’s labor force continues to grow, with 354,000 more people entering the labor force at an over-the-year growth rate of 3.3 percent, faster than the national growth rate of 1.5 percent.

"In 2023, Florida's economy continued to thrive under Governor DeSantis's leadership, despite the federal government’s repeated attempts to slow our economic growth through failed policies. Florida is #1 in the nation for entrepreneurship, talent development and new business formations, proving that despite record inflation caused by reckless federal spending, Florida's policies yield a resilient economy," said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. "The Governor continues to make long term investments in workforce education, infrastructure, housing and smart financial management which has put Florida on firm footing for the future."

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 38 consecutive months, proof positive that Florida has continued to fight against negative economic headwinds. The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent for December 2023, 0.7 percentage point higher than Florida’s rate. In December 2023, the leisure and hospitality sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 4,800 jobs from the previous month, followed by manufacturing, adding 2,300 jobs.

Data from the month of December continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 360,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the December 2023 jobs reports by region, please see below: