Alpha Preparatory Academy Honored with the 2023 Best of Georgia Award
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Preparatory Academy, a distinguished early learning institution, is thrilled to announce its recent accolade: a 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This prestigious recognition, determined through customer votes, underscores the academy's unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality early childhood education and its deep-rooted trust within the community.
Alpha Preparatory Academy, where education is synonymous with the shaping of futures, offers a comprehensive spectrum of programs tailored to cater to various developmental stages. From their Early Learners program designed for infants to an accelerated 1st-grade curriculum, each program is thoughtfully crafted to foster cognitive, social, emotional, physical, language, and self-help skills in young learners.
The Young Scholars program, catering to toddlers, places a strong emphasis on foundational concepts such as colors, shapes, letters, and character development. For preschoolers, private Pre-K, GA Pre-K, and kindergarten students, the academy, accredited by the Georgia Accrediting Commission, focuses on phonics, writing, and early reading skills – essential building blocks for future academic success.
Alpha Preparatory Academy's distinctive approach, encapsulated in the words of its owner, is to become a premier early learning institution. Guided by evidence-based practice, the AlphaCORE framework aligns with Georgia Early Learning Development Standards (GELDS) and incorporates STE(A)M learning, positioning students one grade ahead academically.
The academy's success story unfolds through its STEAM-focused programs, where students actively engage in activities that stimulate critical thinking and innovation. Beyond traditional classroom learning, Alpha Preparatory Academy extends its reach with enriching summer camp experiences and afterschool programs that ignite creativity and engagement.
Receiving the Best of Georgia Award is not merely an acknowledgment of Alpha Preparatory Academy's educational prowess; it's a testament to their pivotal role within the community. This award, influenced by the votes of satisfied customers, reflects the profound trust and satisfaction parents have in the academy's approach to early childhood education.
In an educational landscape where nurturing young minds is paramount, Alpha Preparatory Academy stands as a beacon of dedication to excellence and innovation in teaching. They are committed to preparing young learners for the challenges and opportunities of the future.
Location: 350 W. Peachtree St.
Norcross, GA 30071
Alpha Preparatory Academy
