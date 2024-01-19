Viettel leads in MNP race

VIETNAM, January 19 - HÀ NỘI — After more than five years of implementing mobile number portability (MNP), Viettel is the leading network operator in this race as of January 4, with more than 1.8 million additional subscribers, reported the Việt Nam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA).

Network operators are allowed to carry out MNP services from November 16, 2018.

Accordingly, out of more than 2.3 million registered subscribers transferring to Viettel from other networks, 1,857,505 subscribers were successfully transferred.

Meanwhile, the number of subscribers transferring out of this network is also relatively low, only 623,405 subscribers.

Viettel has advantages in infrastructure, wide coverage in many remote areas, and reasonably designed packages, which makes many users prefer it.

Quite a distance from Viettel, VinaPhone also has 992,218 new subscribers, and MobiFone's figure is 374,105 subscribers.

In the opposite direction, these two networks respectively have 636,908 subscribers and 382,147 subscribers successfully moving away.

Viettel also leads the rate of successfully moving subscribers among these three major carriers, reaching 99.3 per cent, about 6 per cent higher than the other two businesses.

Despite large and continuous promotions, with thin infrastructure, Vietnamobile is still the network operator with the highest number of subscribers leaving, more than 1.7 million.

Although only nearly 86 per cent of registered subscribers successfully moved, this network still had 1,582,887 subscribers leaving the network. —VNS