Rishi v the Rebels

Rishi Sunak’s controversial Rwanda legislation has made its way through the House of Commons, but at what cost to his authority? Peter Ricketts, the UK’s first national security adviser, joins the podcast team to discuss Sunak’s battles with his MPs, his looming battles with the House of Lords, and his ongoing battles to get any flights off the ground.

PLUS: Sunak has authorised his first military action as PM, with the UK joining airstrikes against Houthi rebels. So what happens next?

PLUS: Is the UK – and the rest of the world – ready for the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House?