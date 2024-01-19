5 booming industries for entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka

The International Labour Organization’s South Asia Leadership in Entrepreneurship Programme, funded by the US Department of State, is endeavouring to boost young people’s transition into the entrepreneurial world and create a shift in the entrepreneurial ecosystems in Sri Lanka.
