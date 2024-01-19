Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,120 in the last 365 days.

5 booming industries for entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka

Date issued: 19 January 2024 | Size/duration: 00:04:48

 

 

The International Labour Organization’s South Asia Leadership in Entrepreneurship Programme, funded by the US Department of State, is endeavouring to boost young people’s transition into the entrepreneurial world and create a shift in the entrepreneurial ecosystems in Sri Lanka.

You just read:

5 booming industries for entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more