Lochview Guest House in Ullapool: A Prime Investment Opportunity
Recognised as a must-visit destination by leading publications, Ullapool attracts individuals seeking natural beauty, adventure, and community.ULLAPOOL, HIGHLANDS, SCOTLAND, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled on the shores of Loch Broom, the picturesque Scottish town of Ullapool has captured the hearts of many, earning a well-deserved spot in Time Out Magazine's "The 15 Best Places to Visit in the UK in 2024." This thriving community is not only recognised for its breathtaking beauty, but also for its warm and welcoming atmosphere.
As the town flourishes, opportunities to become a part of this community are on the rise. One example on the market is Lochview Guest House. A testament to Highland living, this property offers a unique blend of elegance and functionality, with panoramic views of Loch Broom and the Beinn Dearg mountain range.
Key features include:
• 7 Ensuite Guest Bedrooms
• Self-Contained Owner’s Accommodation with two Double Bedrooms, Lounge, Kitchen, downstairs toilet, Utility and Garage
• Gift Shop or Office
• Captivating Views of Loch Broom from Guest Lounge/Conservatory
• ¼ Acre Private Garden with Right of Way Access to the Loch
• Ample Parking for 9 Cars
• Step Free Access
TURNKEY OPERATION: A fully furnished and equipped establishment, Lochview Guest House stands ready to operate as a very successful going concern in a popular holiday destination. Alternatively, it could become a spacious family home, offering real flexibility to the discerning investor.
EXCELLENT LOCATION: Situated on the popular North Coast 500 route and in proximity to local attractions, Ullapool's vibrant community and the ferry to the Outer Hebrides, Lochview Guest House serves as an ideal base for exploring the wonders of the Scottish Highlands.
GREAT REVIEWS: The property has garnered acclaim from previous guests, with positive reviews showcased on our website, Google and TripAdvisor. The promising trajectory of 2024 reservations points towards a lucrative future for potential owners.
The decision to reduce the price to Offers Over £550,000 is motivated by the current owner's commitment to pursue a new business venture in Inverness, creating a rare chance for astute investors or individuals seeking a premium business and/or residence. Having cherished her time at Lochview, she envisions passing the baton to someone who shares her love for the community and wishes to contribute to its continued growth.
Ullapool's Accolades Speak Volumes: Ullapool's allure extends beyond its shores, earning it recognition as the #6 village on Condé Nast Traveller's "The 20 Most Beautiful Villages in the UK and Ireland" list in 2022. But Ullapool's allure goes beyond its picture-perfect exterior. The village boasts a vibrant culinary scene, celebrated in the prestigious The Good Food Guide and even sporting Michelin stars.
Lochview Guest House stands as a testament to the potential awaiting those who choose to call Ullapool home. Whether seeking a unique business venture, becoming a part of Highland history, or both, this property encapsulates the charm and opportunity that define Ullapool's spirit.
Your Highland haven awaits!
Interested parties are invited to contact Simon Fraser for comprehensive details and to arrange a private viewing.
Contact:
Simon Fraser
Property Agent
+44 (0)1463 830 391
simon.fraser@business-partnership.com
Property Information:
Lochview Guest House website
Simon Fraser
Business Partnership
simon.fraser@business-partnership.com
