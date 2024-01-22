HotelsByDay Joins Forces with Moxy Phoenix Tempe/ASU

A new collaboration brings a new dimension to urban hospitality, blending Moxy's vibrant energy with the flexibility of HotelsByDay's day use services.

Teaming up with Moxy brings a splash of playfulness to the hospitality sector. This partnership is all about enlivening Tempe's already buzzing vibe.”
— Yannis Moati, Founder and CEO of HotelsByDay
TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelsByDay.com, a global platform for flexible day use hotel bookings, has partnered with Moxy Phoenix Tempe/ASU, a hotel celebrated for its edgy, energetic, and social vibe. This partnership debuts day-use room bookings, reimagining the traditional hotel stay.

"Teaming up with Moxy brings a splash of playfulness to the hospitality sector," said Yannis Moati, Founder and CEO of HotelsByDay. "We're mixing Moxy's vibrant social scene with our unique, flexible approach. This partnership is all about enlivening Tempe's already buzzing vibe."

The collaboration is designed to meet various needs, providing a playful haven for those who seek to blend work and leisure. It transcends typical hotel bookings, extending an invitation to experience Tempe's youthful and vibrant spirit in unique ways. Targeting a broad spectrum of guests, the partnership appeals to locals looking for a daycation, professionals desiring a change in their work environment, and travelers needing a comfortable layover option.

In addition to the day-use offerings, guests are encouraged to explore the Masterkey loyalty points program from HotelsByDay, which rewards frequent users with points redeemable for various perks, enhancing the overall experience.

About HotelsByDay:
HotelsByDay, a global platform, offers flexible daytime hotel experiences. HotelsByDay provides flexible room hours for daycations, work, meetings, layovers, a quick refresh, and day passes for pool, gym, spa, and parking.

About Moxy Phoenix Tempe/ASU Area:
Moxy Hotels, a part of Marriott International, caters to the millennial mindset with stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price. Known for its tech-enabled rooms and lively lobby areas, Moxy offers a unique guest experience. The Moxy Phoenix Tempe/ASU Area exemplifies this philosophy, featuring a contemporary design inspired by local culture and a vibrant social scene.

This partnership enables guests to enjoy the best of both worlds: the productivity of a creative, inspiring workspace and the relaxation of a fun, social setting. Ideal for a productive day outside the office, a leisurely pool day, or a simple break from daily routines, it caters perfectly to urban explorers, professionals, and daycationers. Set in the heart of Tempe's dynamic backdrop, this collaboration suits various lifestyles and preferences.

Experience the fusion of work, play, stay and relax in the heart of Tempe. For more information or to book your next day-use room at Moxy Phoenix Tempe/ASU, visit HotelsByDay.com.

The Perfect Blend of work and Play in Tempe

About

HotelsByDay, founded by travel visionary Yannis Moati, is reshaping the hospitality landscape by offering flexible hotel room bookings from a few hours to an entire day. Drawing on 15 years of travel industry expertise, Yannis identified a niche for transient room use in today's fast-paced 'on-demand' economy. HotelsByDay meets the needs of modern travelers seeking a place to rest, work, or refresh during layovers with customizable time bands. This innovative approach not only enhances guest convenience but also provides hotels with a smart strategy to optimize revenue from their unbooked inventory, making every hour count.

