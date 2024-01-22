Opkey Expands East Coast Presence with New Office in Downtown Pittsburgh
Opkey expands strategic global presence with new office location.
We are excited to solidify our footprint on the East Coast with the opening of our new office in downtown Pittsburgh.”DUBLIN, CA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the leading provider of test automation for packaged apps, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in downtown Pittsburgh. This expansion marks a significant step in Opkey's strategic growth plan, following the recent opening of another new office in Manhattan.
— Julian Andronic, Opkey’s VP of Sales.
The decision to establish a presence in downtown Pittsburgh aligns with Opkey's commitment to providing top-notch test automation solutions and services to clients across the US East Coast and beyond. The city's vibrant business environment, technological innovation, and skilled workforce were key factors in choosing Pittsburgh as the next location for Opkey's expansion.
"We are excited to solidify our footprint on the East Coast with the opening of our new office in downtown Pittsburgh," said Julian Andronic, Opkey’s VP of Sales. "This expansion allows us to better serve our clients with a committed sales team and demonstrates our dedication to fostering growth and collaboration in the year to come. We had a great 2023 and are looking forward to an even more dynamic 2024.”
Opkey's expansion into downtown Pittsburgh is part of a broader strategy to enhance its reach and accessibility to clients while tapping into the diverse talent pool that the East Coast offers.
The new office will serve as a hub for sales, marketing, research, and product development, further strengthening Opkey's position as a leader in the field of test automation. The company looks forward to contributing to the local community, creating job opportunities, and engaging in collaborative partnerships within the Pittsburgh business ecosystem. Opkey now has offices in New York, California, Pennsylvania, Australia, and India, and will continue to expand its global presence and reach in 2024.
About Opkey:
Opkey’s No-Code, AI-enabled continuous testing platform significantly streamlines testing process in terms of time, effort, and cost. Opkey ensures seamless alignment with release schedules, effectively mitigates risks, and guarantees continuous, uninterrupted business operations. Opkey is proud to be an official Oracle partner, the #1 rated app on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, and the only certified automated testing platform for Coupa. With support for 150+ technologies and enterprise applications, Opkey has earned awards and accolades from industry analysts such as Gartner, Forrester, and G2 Crowd. Opkey is proud to provide the best test automation on the market, with offices in California, New York, Pittsburgh, India, and 250+ enterprise clients.
