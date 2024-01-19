Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, January 19, 2024

Friday, January 19, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 1 WATER TRUST FUND (WIRTH/CHATFIELD)

SB 9 CONSERVATION LEGACY FUND (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

SB 24 OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)

SB 26 EXISTING LIVESTOCK COMPENSATION (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/WOODS)

SB 27 VINES & ROOT STOCK FOR VINEYARDS (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM

WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation)

Analyst Lucinda Folsom – SCONC.Analyst1@nmlegis.gov

Analyst Vickie Gabin – SCONC.Analyst2@nmlegis.gov

Committee Secretary – SCONC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Monday, January 22, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

9:00 AM

Organizational Meeting

9:30 AM

Adjourn to HEC, Room 309, for presentation on the

“Education Budget Proposals”

Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education Committee).

To provide written comments please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Friday, January 19, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 322

9:00 AM

Full Committee Hearing

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department

(550) State Engineer/Interstate Stream Commission

(667) Department of Environment

Panel

State Employee Compensation and Agency Vacancies

Charles Sallee – Director Legislative Finance Committee

Wayne Propst, Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration

Dylan Lange, Director, State Personnel Board

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE –

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Monday, January 22, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HOUR after floor session – Room 311



SB 7 NM HOUSING TRUST FUND (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 23 ACADEMIC REVIEW ON BEHAVIORAL HEALTH (TALLMAN/REEB)

SB 31 MFA AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACT FUNDS (GONZALES)

SB 33 CHILDREN’S NEXT GENERATION TRUST FUND (ORTIZ Y PINO)



RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Monday, January 22, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 321



* CHAVEZ, SONYA K. appointment Governor’s Organized Crime Prevention

Commission (SCHMEDES)

* MONTOYA, MARCUS JOSEPH appointment Governor’s Organized Crime Prevention

Commission (GONZALES)

* CHAVEZ, ELIZABETH ‘BETH’ reappointment Museum Board of Regents

(SCHMEDES)

* GOLDSTEIN, GEORGE STEPHEN reappointment Museum Board of Regents (WIRTH)

* KOENIG, DAVISON PACKARD appointment Museum Board of Regents

(GONZALES)

* THOMPSON, JOSEPH M. reappointment Museum Board of Regents (O’NEILL)

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844

Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(Click on the webcast tab and select Senate Rules Committee)

###