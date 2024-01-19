Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, January 19, 2024

Friday, January 19, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024

View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
SB 1     WATER TRUST FUND     (WIRTH/CHATFIELD)
SB 9     CONSERVATION LEGACY FUND     (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
SB 24     OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT ROYALTY RATES     (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)
SB 26     EXISTING LIVESTOCK COMPENSATION     (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/WOODS)
SB 27     VINES & ROOT STOCK FOR VINEYARDS     (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM
WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748
To provide written comments please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
(Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation)

Analyst Lucinda Folsom – SCONC.Analyst1@nmlegis.gov
Analyst Vickie Gabin – SCONC.Analyst2@nmlegis.gov
Committee Secretary – SCONC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Monday, January 22, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
9:00 AM
Organizational Meeting

9:30 AM
Adjourn to HEC, Room 309, for presentation on the
“Education Budget Proposals”

Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
(Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education Committee).
To provide written comments please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Friday, January 19, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 322
9:00 AM
Full Committee Hearing
     (521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department
     (550) State Engineer/Interstate Stream Commission
     (667) Department of Environment

Panel
     State Employee Compensation and Agency Vacancies
          Charles Sallee – Director Legislative Finance Committee
          Wayne Propst, Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration
          Dylan Lange, Director, State Personnel Board

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE –
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Monday, January 22, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HOUR after floor session – Room 311

SB 7     NM HOUSING TRUST FUND     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 23     ACADEMIC REVIEW ON BEHAVIORAL HEALTH     (TALLMAN/REEB)
SB 31     MFA AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACT FUNDS     (GONZALES)
SB 33     CHILDREN’S NEXT GENERATION TRUST FUND     (ORTIZ Y PINO)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair
Monday, January 22, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 321

* CHAVEZ, SONYA K.     appointment     Governor’s Organized Crime Prevention
     Commission     (SCHMEDES)
* MONTOYA, MARCUS JOSEPH     appointment     Governor’s Organized Crime Prevention
     Commission     (GONZALES)
* CHAVEZ, ELIZABETH ‘BETH’     reappointment Museum Board of Regents
     (SCHMEDES)
* GOLDSTEIN, GEORGE STEPHEN     reappointment Museum Board of Regents     (WIRTH)
* KOENIG, DAVISON PACKARD     appointment Museum Board of Regents
     (GONZALES)
* THOMPSON, JOSEPH M.     reappointment Museum Board of Regents     (O’NEILL)

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
(Click on the webcast tab and select Senate Rules Committee)

