Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Greenhouse Horticulture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the greenhouse horticulture market size is predicted to reach $48.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.
The growth in the greenhouse horticulture market is due to the increasing prevalence of pest infestation. Europe region is expected to hold the largest greenhouse horticulture market share. Major players in the greenhouse horticulture market include Signify Co. Ltd., Europrogress Group, Rough Brothers Inc., Priva Holding BV, Netafim Ltd., Richel Group SA, Nexus Corporation.
Greenhouse Horticulture Market Segments
• By Crop Type: Fruits And Vegetables, Nursery Crops, Flowers And Ornamentals, Other Crop Types
• By Type: Plastic Greenhouse, Glass Greenhouse
• By Product: Grow Bags, Greenhouse Films, Wind Break And Shelter Nets, Horticulture Twines, Other Products
• By Technology: Heating System, Cooling System, Other Technologies
• By Geography: The global greenhouse horticulture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Greenhouse horticulture refers to the practice of growing plants inside a greenhouse. This technique gives farmers more control over a variety of environmental factors, including temperature, humidity, light, and carbon dioxide levels.
The main greenhouse horticulture crop types are fruits and vegetables, nursery crops, flowers and ornamentals, and others. Fruits and vegetables refer to plant-based foods that are typically consumed for their nutritional value and taste. The types of greenhouse horticulture are plastic greenhouse and glass greenhouse that uses various products such as grow bags, greenhouse films, wind break and shelter nets, horticulture twines, and others. The various technologies used in greenhouse horticulture are heating systems, cooling systems, and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Greenhouse Horticulture Market Characteristics
3. Greenhouse Horticulture Market Trends And Strategies
4. Greenhouse Horticulture Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size And Growth
……
27. Greenhouse Horticulture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Greenhouse Horticulture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
