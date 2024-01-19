Sydnexis Welcomes Erin Horn as Vice President, Head of Market Access
EINPresswire.com/ -- January 19, 2023 – Sydnexis, Inc. (www.sydnexis.com), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of progressive myopia in children and minimizing the risk of associated co-morbidities, is excited to announce the appointment of Erin Horn as its Vice President, Head of Market Access. With a strong and diverse track record of commercial success in traditional and specialty ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, Erin will provide her market access, launch expertise, and commercial leadership to Sydnexis’ ongoing expansion and growth.
Erin will lead Sydnexis’ market access, pricing, contracting, and go-to-market strategies. With 25 years of industry experience, Erin brings a wealth of knowledge in leading ophthalmic product launches and building successful brands and teams.
“We are thrilled that Erin has joined Sydnexis in pursuit of our mission. Erin brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and direct experience with market access customers and organizations that is unsurpassed in Ophthalmology. She is a dynamic addition to the Sydnexis leadership team and we are extremely excited for her future success,” said Nick Ruth, Chief Commercial Officer at Sydnexis.
“Joining the Sydnexis team presents an opportunity to help advance a treatment for pediatric progressive myopia and enhance the long-term quality of life of children,” said Erin. “I'm excited to create affordable access to a novel treatment that will serve a growing unmet need for children and their families. I look forward to working with this incredible team.”
Prior to joining Sydnexis, Erin held prominent roles at several leading companies, including Iveric Bio (an Astellas Company), Aerie, Alcon, and Novartis.
About Sydnexis Inc.:
Founded in 2014, Sydnexis Inc. (www.sydnexis.com) is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California. Sydnexis is currently conducting its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its proprietary low-dose atropine formulation for the treatment of progressive myopia in pediatric patients. Myopia is the most common eye disease in children and has experienced a dramatic increase in prevalence over the last 30 years. Once considered a benign refractive condition, even at low levels, myopia is now associated with many serious irreversible sight threatening co-morbidities later in life. Phase 3 data will be available in the second quarter of 2024.
For media inquiries, please contact: info@sydnexis.com
Patrick Johnson
