Sydnexis Welcomes Nick Ruth as Chief Commercial Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydnexis, Inc., ( www.sydnexis.com ) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of progressive myopia in children and minimizing the risk of associated co-morbidities, is excited to announce the appointment of Nick Ruth, MBA, as its Chief Commercial Officer. With a strong and diverse track record of commercial success in both the ophthalmic pharmaceutical and surgical industries, Nick will provide his commercial expertise and leadership to Sydnexis’ ongoing expansion and growth.
As the Chief Commercial Officer, Nick Ruth will lead Sydnexis’ commercial strategy and transition from a clinical based organization, to both a clinical and commercial based organization. With 25 years of industry experience, Nick brings a wealth of knowledge in leading product launches and building successful brands and teams.
“We are thrilled to welcome Nick to Sydnexis as our new Chief Commercial Officer. With his background in creating and building teams and spearheading numerous product launches, we are looking forward to Nick playing a vital role in the continued growth of our company”, said Patrick Johnson, President of Sydnexis.
“It is a privilege and I am honored to join Sydnexis to further its mission to treat progressive myopia in children and minimize the risk of associated sight threatening conditions later in life,” said Nick. “Success in achieving this mission does not happen organically. It is the result of having a great team of people who are passionate and selfless in achieving this mission. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented team at Sydnexis to help fight this significant and growing unmet need.”
Prior to joining Sydnexis, Nick held prominent roles at several leading companies, including Carl Zeiss Meditec, Alcon and Novartis. Nick also holds an MBA from the University of Redlands, CA.
About Sydnexis Inc.:
Founded in 2014, Sydnexis Inc. (www.sydnexis.com) is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California. Sydnexis is currently conducting its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its proprietary low-dose atropine formulation for the treatment of progressive myopia in pediatric patients. Myopia is the most common eye disease in children and has experienced a dramatic increase in prevalence over the last 30 years. Once considered a benign refractive condition, even at low levels, myopia is now associated with many serious irreversible sight threatening co-morbidities later in life. Phase 3 data will be available in the second quarter of 2024.
