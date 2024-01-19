AGII Platform Sets Launch dates for iOS and Android Apps
AGII to Unleash AI Power on Mobile: Launching iOS and Android Apps
We're excited to make AGII available on both iOS and Android mobile devices. We believe this step will empower a wider audience to integrate AGII into their daily tasks.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII, the Web3 AI platform, is gearing up for a major milestone with the launch of its dedicated iOS and Android applications. This move is aimed at bringing AGII's powerful AI capabilities directly to users' fingertips, offering a seamless and accessible experience on mobile devices.
— J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
With AGII's upcoming app release, users can look forward to enhanced flexibility in utilizing AI for content creation, coding, and various other applications. The mobile apps are designed to cater to a broad audience, from seasoned professionals to those new to AI, making AGII's features readily available on the go.
As AGII prepares for the official release on May 1, 2024, users can anticipate a user-friendly interface, advanced AI capabilities, and an array of features tailored for the mobile experience.
About AGII:
AGII is an AI Web3 platform offering a suite of advanced AI generators and tools to empower users in content creation and beyond. The platform focuses on providing practical AI solutions for various applications.
About KaJ Labs:
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain technology, supporting global projects in decentralized products and services.
