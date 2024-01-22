Unveiling Paradise: Barnes Bay Estate in Anguilla To Grace Auction Stage via Concierge Auctions

Sprawling estate on a bluff overlooking Barnes Bay The entire property maximizes panoramic ocean views Notable architect and landscape designer Incredible outdoor entertaining area Anguilla’s exclusive West End

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnes Bay Estate, located in the stunning West End Village of Barnes Bay, Anguilla, is set to hit the auction block this month via Concierge Auctions. The property, previously listed at $15M, is slated for auction with starting bids expected between $3 million to $5 million. It will sell with “No Reserve,” meaning it will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price. The bidding process will open on 8 February, and culminate on 22 February via the firm's online marketplace; conciergeauctions.com.

"The Barnes Bay Estate epitomizes the epitome of beachfront luxury living," stated Josh Holmes, Director of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. "This extraordinary property captivates with its breathtaking features, making it truly amazing. At Concierge Auctions, we are dedicated to seamlessly connecting sellers of the most exquisite properties with highly qualified buyers."

Perched on a picturesque bluff with stunning views of Barnes Bay Beach, renowned for its pristine white sand and crystal-clear blue waters, this estate sprawls across 1.74 acres and spans 28,000 square feet. The residence boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Showcasing a fusion of opulence and architectural brilliance, the property welcomes visitors through Mahogany entrance gates into a meticulously designed haven. The distinctive four-wing layout is connected by open-air breezeways, a vision crafted by the esteemed architect Ronald O. Pelt of Wimberly, Allison Tong & Goo. This architectural masterpiece features cathedral ceilings, exposed trusses, and Italian limestone floors.

The interior radiates grandeur, with oversized windows and French doors seamlessly connecting living spaces to the enchanting outdoors. Custom African mahogany millwork, stone archways, and landscaping by Larry Steinle enhance the aesthetic allure. Two primary sanctuaries feature soaring ceilings, spa bathrooms with granite countertops, and private staircases leading to the garden. Walk-in closets and dressing rooms add a touch of luxury.

The SieMatic culinary kitchen caters to a chef's dream with custom cabinetry, a central island, designer appliances, and a pantry. Outdoors, an infinity-edge swimming pool, a seaside free-form pool, a regulation tennis court, and a private beach create a captivating oceanside setting. Tropical landscaping, multiple lounging areas, and three dining spaces offer a paradise for relaxation. A fruit orchard adds a natural touch, with coconuts, pineapples, figs, papayas, plantains, vegetables, and herbs thriving.

Designed for various lifestyles, the residence includes four private guest suites, a formal dining room for 18, a wet bar, multiple living rooms, a library, and a state-of-the-art media room. Additional amenities comprise a home office, fully-equipped caretaker apartment, garage, and commercial-grade laundry. Community features like security, a clubhouse, and a fitness center enhance the overall living experience.

Just 15 minutes from the Blowing Point Ferry Terminal and 8 miles from Anguilla-Clayton J. Lloyd Airport, this extraordinary estate epitomizes grand-scale luxury living. West End Village, with attractions like the Four Seasons Resort, awaits just moments away. Within West End's embrace, discover iconic landmarks such as the Anguilla Arch, Maunday's Bay, and Rendezvous Bay, offering breathtaking beach vistas at every turn. Culinary delights abound in West End, with acclaimed establishments like Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack shaping the island's gastronomic scene. Exciting marine life can be experienced through scuba or snorkeling adventures amidst sea turtles, fish, and stingrays at offshore quays. For leisure, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, one of the Caribbean's premier courses, is just a short drive away. West End isn't just a location; it's a gateway to an exquisite coastal lifestyle.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions / Barnes Bay Estate is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

