Burgum waives hours of service requirements for propane haulers

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order waiving hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane.

North Dakota faces extremely low inventories of propane as a result of market conditions impacted by severe seasonal weather and increased heating fuel demands, the order states. Waiving the hours of service requirements will help carriers avoid delays and deliver propane to meet the needs of residential customers. 

The 30-day waiver is effective today. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply. 

The order can be viewed here.

