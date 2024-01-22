Roadsider Announces Strategic Partnership and Direct Integration with Urgently
Roadsider joins forces with Urgently to enhance service efficiency and customer experience through a strategic partnership and direct technological integration.NEWARK, CA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roadsider, Inc., a dynamic player in the roadside assistance sector, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Urgently, a leading global digital roadside assistance platform. This collaboration signifies a major leap forward in Roadsider's commitment to providing innovative and efficient roadside solutions.
This partnership integrates Roadsider’s technology directly with Urgently’s cutting-edge platform. This integration is designed to streamline processes, enhance service quality with exceptional user experience, and offer faster and more reliable towing and roadside assistance to drivers in need.
“Joining forces with Urgently is a game-changer for Roadsider,” said AJ Sardar, Chief Executive Officer of Roadsider. “This partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies, combining our innovative roadside assistance solutions with Urgently’s robust, digitally connected platform. It’s a win-win for our customers and partners.”
Urgently’s platform is renowned for its digital-first approach to roadside assistance, using real time data, Ai, and machine to machine communication to power its operations. The integration with Roadsider will bring together the best of both platforms, offering towing companies, drivers, and service providers an unprecedented level of efficiency and reliability.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
• Enhanced Efficiency: The direct integration streamlines the communication and service dispatch process, leading to quicker response times for roadside assistance.
• Wider Reach: Leveraging Urgently’s extensive network, Roadsider can expand its services to a broader customer base.
• Innovative Solutions: Both companies are at the forefront of utilizing technology to enhance the roadside assistance experience, and this partnership will foster continued innovation.
About Roadsider, Inc.: Roadsider is revolutionizing the roadside assistance market with its mobile-first SaaS platform, designed to improve service quality, reduce operational costs, and increase revenue for towing businesses. For more information, visit www.roadsider.com.
About Urgently: Urgently is a global digital roadside assistance platform that redefines the roadside assistance experience through its seamless, technology-driven services. For more information about Urgently, visit www.geturgently.com.
