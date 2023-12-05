Roadsider, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with AutoDataDirect, Inc. to Streamline Roadside Assistance Services
Roadsider and AutoDataDirect Collaborate to Revolutionize Roadside Services with Advanced Data SolutionsNEWARK, CA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roadsider, Inc., an innovator in roadside assistance technology, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with AutoDataDirect, Inc. (ADD), a leader in vehicle history and title management solutions. This strategic alliance is set to enhance Roadsider's service capabilities, leveraging ADD's extensive data solutions to streamline and improve roadside assistance services.
Through this partnership, Roadsider will integrate ADD’s comprehensive vehicle data solutions, encompassing title history, lien data, and vehicle valuation, into its platform. This integration is expected to significantly improve efficiency in service delivery, enable better decision-making, and enhance the overall customer experience.
“Collaborating with ADD represents a significant advancement for Roadsider,” said AJ Sardar, Chief Executive Officer of Roadsider. “ADD’s depth in vehicle data services will empower us to offer more personalized and efficient roadside assistance. This is a step forward in our commitment to leveraging technology for better service delivery.”
ADD is renowned for its commitment to providing high-quality, accurate vehicle data services. Their solutions are instrumental for businesses requiring detailed vehicle information and history.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
• Enhanced Data Access: The integration provides Roadsider with access to comprehensive vehicle data, enabling more informed service strategies.
• Improved Service Efficiency: Utilizing ADD’s data will allow Roadsider to streamline its service processes, resulting in faster and more accurate roadside assistance.
• Increased Customer Satisfaction: With more detailed vehicle information, Roadsider can tailor its services to meet specific customer needs more effectively.
About Roadsider, Inc.: Roadsider is transforming the roadside assistance market with its innovative SaaS platform, dedicated to improving service quality and efficiency. For more information, visit www.roadsider.com.
About AutoDataDirect, Inc.: ADD provides comprehensive vehicle history and title management solutions, serving a range of clients in the automotive industry. For more information, visit www.add123.com.
Ajmal Sardar
Roadsider
info@roadsider.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube