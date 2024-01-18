Submit Release
Two RTC staff members injured in assaults

January 18, 2024 (Lincoln, Neb.) –  Two staff members at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) sustained serious* injuries in two separate inmate assaults.

The first incident happened last week. On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, an inmate was speaking to two staff members in the office area of a housing unit. The inmate closed the door and began punching one them in the head. Initial examination at the hospital indicated the staff member was not seriously injured. At a later date, he was diagnosed with a concussion.  

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, an inmate head-butted a staff member, upon being allowed to exit his cell. The staff member was treated at a hospital for a fracture to his cheekbone.  

An investigation of both incidents has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.

