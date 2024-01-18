New Haven Barracks / LSA / Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5000095

RANK/TROOPER: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/04/2024 at approximately 2213 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 116 / Carlstrom Rd.

Town: Bristol

VIOLATION: LSA, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

ACCUSED: Randy J. Gorton

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/04/24 at approximately 2213 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of motor vehicle crash in the location of VT. Route 116 and Carlstrom Rd. in the town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Randy J. Gorton (52) who left the scene of the crash. Further investigation revealed Gorton was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle he operates which was not present at the time of the crash.

Gorton was issued a citation on 01/18/2024 to appear in Addison County Superior Court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.