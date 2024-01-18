New Haven Barracks / LSA / Ignition Interlock Device Restriction
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5000095
RANK/TROOPER: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 01/04/2024 at approximately 2213 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 116 / Carlstrom Rd.
Town: Bristol
VIOLATION: LSA, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction
ACCUSED: Randy J. Gorton
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/04/24 at approximately 2213 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of motor vehicle crash in the location of VT. Route 116 and Carlstrom Rd. in the town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Randy J. Gorton (52) who left the scene of the crash. Further investigation revealed Gorton was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle he operates which was not present at the time of the crash.
Gorton was issued a citation on 01/18/2024 to appear in Addison County Superior Court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.