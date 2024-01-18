John McNish selected for district magistrate judge position in Clay County

TOPEKA—The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected John McNish to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Clay County.



McNish’s new position will be effective on his swearing-in. He currently is in private practice at Bolton & McNish LLC. He fills a vacancy created by the October 15 death of District Magistrate Judge William “Bill” Malcom.



The 21st Judicial District is composed of Clay and Riley counties.



District magistrate judge appointment process



To be considered for district magistrate judge, a nominee must be:

a resident of Clay County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill district magistrate judge positions.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new district magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kyle Bauer and Steven McMahan of Clay Center; William Bahr, Johanna Lyle, Jeremiah Platt, Derrick Roberson, and Kitra Schartz of Manhattan; and Steven Hargrave of Randolph.