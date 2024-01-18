Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,459 in the last 365 days.

John McNish selected for district magistrate judge position in Clay County

TOPEKA—The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected John McNish to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Clay County.
 
McNish’s new position will be effective on his swearing-in. He currently is in private practice at Bolton & McNish LLC. He fills a vacancy created by the October 15 death of District Magistrate Judge William “Bill” Malcom.
 
The 21st Judicial District is composed of Clay and Riley counties.
 
District magistrate judge appointment process 
 
To be considered for district magistrate judge, a nominee must be: 

  • a resident of Clay County at the time of taking office and while holding office; 

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and 

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months. 

The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill district magistrate judge positions. 
 
Term of office
 
After serving one year in office, the new district magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term. 
 
Nominating commission 
 
The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kyle Bauer and Steven McMahan of Clay Center; William Bahr, Johanna Lyle, Jeremiah Platt, Derrick Roberson, and Kitra Schartz of Manhattan; and Steven Hargrave of Randolph.

You just read:

John McNish selected for district magistrate judge position in Clay County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more