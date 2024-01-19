ReTune Wellness to Showcase Rock N' Roll All-Star Lineup at NAMM Show 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReTune Wellness is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming NAMM Show, taking place from January 25th to 28th, 2024, at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event promises an exciting experience for attendees, featuring autograph sessions and photo opportunities with some of ReTune's most iconic artists. Starting Thursday, Hall A will come alive with legendary figures from the music industry, ready to meet fans and share their experiences.

The All-Star lineup includes:

• Rudy Sarzo: Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Dio.

• Scott Page: Pink Floyd, Supertramp, Toto.

• Simon Wright: AC/DC and Dio.

• Sean McNabb: Dokken and Great White.

• Robert Sarzo: Queensryche and Hurricane.

• Dave Moreno: Puddle of Mudd and Bruce Dickinson, among others.

These iconic artists will be present at ReTune Booth #11030, engaging with fans, signing autographs, and taking pictures throughout the event. ReTune Wellness invites all music enthusiasts to join them for an unforgettable experience celebrating the magic of music.

"At ReTune Wellness, we believe that a healthy musician is a thriving musician. Our product line is a testament to our dedication to the well-being of the music community. Join us at NAMM Show 2024 to discover how we're revolutionizing wellness for musicians," said RJ Sarzo, Chief Executive Officer.

Do not miss this unique opportunity to connect with some of the industry's finest and be part of the NAMM Show 2024 excitement with ReTune Wellness.

About ReTune Wellness | http://www.re-tune.com/

ReTune Wellness is a leading provider of elevated performance solutions for musicians, offering a range of all-natural products designed to enhance physical and mental performance. Bringing their line of Topical and Ingestible products to the industry. With a focus on empowering individuals to achieve balance in their lives, ReTune Wellness combines traditional and innovative approaches to wellness.

About NAMM Show | www.NAMM.org

The NAMM Show is an annual event organized by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), which describes it as "the industry’s largest stage, uniting the global music, sound, and entertainment technology communities". NAMM Show is a trade-only business show catering to domestic and international dealers, distributors, and music lovers. Attendance is restricted to owners, suppliers, journalists, employees, endorsed artists, and guests of NAMM member companies. Vendors display products, allowing dealers and distributors to see what's new, negotiate deals, and plan their purchasing for the next 6 to 12 months. This event attracts numerous famous musicians, many of whom are endorsed by exhibitors and come to promote their signature models and equipment.