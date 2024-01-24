Luxury brand Armen Living is launching 400 new collections in January 2024 and debuting never before shown categories

Armen Living's brand new showroom in Las Vegas is triple the size and will allow for 400 + new introductions to debut in January 2024.

Armen Living's Grand Opening Celebration for their new Las Vegas Market showroom is on Sunday, Jan 28th. The party kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 pm and will continue throughout the market Jan 28- Feb 1, 2024.

Armen Living is redefining luxury for modern living, with the Milena Extendable Dining Table in Stone and Wood, that adds dramatic appeal to your dining space alongside the Shilo Chairs.

Armen Living is transforming the outdoor space into a haven of relaxation with the Vivid Outdoor Patio Seating Collection, a harmonious trio that redefines modern outdoor luxury.