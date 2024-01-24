Luxury brand Armen Living is launching 400 new collections in January 2024 and debuting never before shown categories
Armen Living's brand new showroom in Las Vegas is triple the size and will allow for 400 + new introductions to debut in January 2024.
Armen Living's Grand Opening Celebration for their new Las Vegas Market showroom is on Sunday, Jan 28th. The party kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 pm and will continue throughout the market Jan 28- Feb 1, 2024.
Armen Living is redefining luxury for modern living, with the Milena Extendable Dining Table in Stone and Wood, that adds dramatic appeal to your dining space alongside the Shilo Chairs.
Armen Living is transforming the outdoor space into a haven of relaxation with the Vivid Outdoor Patio Seating Collection, a harmonious trio that redefines modern outdoor luxury.
Armen Living's 400 + new items will debut at their new brand showroom at World Market Center during Las Vegas Market January 28- February 1, 2024.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contemporary luxury brand, Armen Living introducing 400 + new collections at the Las Vegas Market and inviting market buyers to explore in their brand new showroom #B762 while they experience never-before-shown product categories.
This exciting announcement is fueled by Armen Living tripling the size of their Vegas showroom and the planned launch of 400 + new introductions during January markets. With a product assortment that includes dining, bar, living, occasional, accent, and lounge furniture for indoor and outdoor living, Las Vegas Market will be the debut market of several never-before-shown categories by Armen Living with a wide assortment of design styles, materials and price points. Armen Living’s new products showing at the Las Vegas Market include Leather Upholstery, Motion Chairs and Sofas, Bedroom and Office Furniture, Accent and Occasional Collections, 18 new indoor Dining sets, 5 new outdoor Dining sets, and more than 65 Barstools for indoor and outdoor living.
Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living shared “We couldn’t be happier with how 2024 has started and for how our new showroom plans have been realized. From opening two new showrooms in Atlanta Market this week and to tripling the size of our Vegas showroom - these spaces will allow us to showcase more products than ever before. ”
Market buyers are invited to explore Armen Living’s brand new showroom #B762 at Las Vegas Market, (Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 2024), while they explore new categories and new introductions on display. Alongside the new showroom excitement, marketing attendees will also get an opportunity to congratulate Lee Honigsfeld for being made Armen Living’s Executive Vice President (EVP) and get a chance to meet Armen Living’s newest team member and their VP of Sales - Retail Division, Mike Cohen.
EVP, Lee Honigsfeld, of Armen Living commented, “We are thrilled with how our showroom turned out and how the remodeled space provides us with a much bigger showroom to host our customers and to meet new buyers, as well as showcasing the 100’s of new introductions and the new categories we will have on display. Our ability to showcase new categories and to grow our collections will enable our company to further expand and diversify our customer base while we significantly grow our sales in 2024.”
To celebrate their new showroom B762 and to welcome market attendees at Las Vegas Market, Armen Living is hosting a Grand Opening Party on Sunday, January 28th starting with an exciting ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 pm with the trade media joining the ANDMORE leasing, marketing & events team. Event hospitality will include catered delights and a full bar with specialty cocktails alongside a live DJ. RSVP on Eventbrite.
Armen Living’s new Vice President of Sales, Mike Cohen commented "This is such an exciting time for Armen Living. I've known Lee and Kevin for many years and have tremendous admiration for the business they have built. I can’t wait for the Grand Opening of their Vegas showroom to welcome our customers and to greet The top 100 Furniture Stores, and the Key accounts I have worked with for many years while walking them through their expansive collections.”
Armen Living’s new location at World Market Center, in Building B on the 7th floor, space #B762 is just steps from their previous location. The newly remodeled and expanded space was designed to not only showcase more of their total home & lifestyle categories but also allows for better traffic flow with a gallery-style shopping experience. The bright and modern design features an open floor plan, an expansive and welcoming reception desk, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living added, “We are extremely grateful to ANDMORE for this opportunity to expand our showroom at Las Vegas Market and when the showroom across the hall became available we couldn’t wait to begin planning. This expansion will finally make it possible to showcase all of our product categories in one location and have even more room to host design community events. We invite you all to come join us and toast our new showroom at our Grand Opening Celebration!” For more info on the Grand Opening event click here.
Armen Living goes on to share that their need for a larger showroom is largely attributed to the number of new products and expanding into new categories over the last few years. Adding that their largest escalation has been within their outdoor division as the demand + sales volume has shot up + 15% and has led to several product awards in 2023.
“Armen Living’s growing presence in Atlanta and Las Vegas is a testament to the opportunities offered by these markets,” said Dorothy Belshaw, ANDMORE executive vice president, chief growth officer. “With this venture into the outdoor category, Armen Living boldly marks a new beginning in casual on both coasts, and we are delighted to help introduce this venture in 2024.”
Discover Armen Living’s new arrivals including indoor dining, bar, occasional, motion seating, leather upholstery, bedroom and office furniture alongside new outdoor collections at Las Vegas Market (World Market Center, (475 Grand Central Pkwy, Bldg B 7th Floor showroom B762, Las Vegas, NV 89106) on January 28- February 1, 2024. At the AmericasMart Atlanta (240 Peachtree Street NW, Bldg 1, Space B1 6-A2, Atlanta, GA 30303) on January 16-22, 2024, and at High Point Market, on April 13-17, 2024, (IHFC, 201 E. Commerce Ave, Hamilton Wing, Space H721, High Point, NC, 27260) and during Summer Casual Market July 15-18, 2024 as well as during the Causal Market on September 16-18, 2024 in space B1 6-A2.
