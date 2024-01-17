City seeks input on Lawrence Loop: 7th St. to Constant Park project

The City of Lawrence is gathering feedback on the development of the newest section of the Lawrence Loop from 7th Street to Constant Park. The City plans to apply for a Federal RAISE grant to cover the costs of construction for this project to close the loop, increase safety, and improve connectivity at the north end of our historic downtown.

In our effort to collect feedback from all members of our community, the City will utilize an online comment form. The form can be accessed from this link, https://arcg.is/1zCeKb, and will be open from Wednesday, January 17 until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 26.

For those without internet access or who wish to provide feedback in person, projects staff will be available in the Lawrence Public Library Lobby at the following times.

Thursday, Jan. 18 , from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 , from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Comments gathered will be provided to the project Steering Committee for consideration at their next meeting. To learn more about the project, visit lawrenceks.org/community-engagement/lawrence-loop-7th-street-to-constant-park/

