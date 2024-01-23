Announcing the honorees of the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

ST. LOUIS , MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes the Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives in St. Louis. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 129,000 individuals and generate over $31 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 18th, 2024, and will have the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the St. Louis business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of the St. Louis business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 18th, 2024 will be at The Armory. This 250,000 square foot multi-venue destination is the largest indoor entertainment venue in St. Louis. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfl, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this special group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is most deserved,” says Adam Herman, partner at Wipfli.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee. The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community. The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*)

Diego Abente

Casa de Salud

Paul Alexander

Executive Wood Products, Inc.

Brett Arndt

Experience Fresh

Simon Bailey

T-Kartor USA

Kristie Bailey

Fireside Financial LLC

Gary Baker

Undivided

Jennifer Bardot

G.R.I.T. LLC

Lynda Baris

Marsh McLennan Agency

Zach Belanger

Mob Entertainment

Chris Blackerby

Incisive Consultants

Brian Boettler

United Yacht Sales

Jennifer Bonacorsi

jBloom

Randy Bueckendorf

BEX

Sheila Burkett

Spry Digital LLC

Donna Calamia

Persimmon Woods Golf Club

Farica Chang

Anderson Technologies

* Pat Coleman

Alberici

Vanessa Cooksey

Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis

Rebecca Cornatzer

S.M. Wilson & Co.

*Ron Daugherty

Daugherty Business Solutions

Brandon Dempsey

goBRANDgo!

Lauren DeSantis

Polsinelli

Steve Donahue

Horner & Shifrin, Inc.

Shaun Duvall

duvari

Tad Edwards

Benjamin F. Edwards

Doug Eisenhart

Cambridge Air Solutions

Mike England

St. Mary’s South Side Catholic HS

Karen Englert

Boys & Girls Club of St. Charles County

Pepe Finn

Stern Brothers

Latosha Fowlkes

The Core Collective at Saint Vincent

Angela Freeman

Randall Partners

Mark Gershenson

ARCH Design

Leslie Gill

Rung for Women

Lindsay Gross

nimble solutions

Lusnail Haberberger

LUZCO Technologies, LLC

Linda Haberstroh

Phoenix Textile Corporation

Scott Harding

SCI Engineering, Inc.

James Hawkins

Golden Oak Lending

Tim Hebel

Beanstalk Web Solutions

Carolyn Hentschell

Handi-Craft Company

Ed Herman

Brown & Crouppen

Lauren Herring

IMPACT Group

Nick Hinman

Tacony Corporation

Sharon Price John

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Jeff Karpel

Karpel Solution & Karpel Foundation

Tamara Keefe

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Ice Cream

Orvin Kimbrough

Midwest BankCentre

Meredith Knopp

St. Louis Area Foodbank

Jeff Kolb

Kolb Group

Tom Kraus

Together Credit Union

Melissa Lackey

Standing Partnership

Howard Laiderman

Veterans Home Care, LLC

*Mike LaMartina

Ballpark Village

Kevin Lemp

4 Hands Brewing Company

April Lopinot

Keeley Companies

Christy Lukach

Brightstar Capital Partners

Matthew Mabie

Knoebel Construction, Inc.

*Jim Maher

Archford

Adam Marles

Lutheran Senior Services

Mindy Mazur

Lentz Mazur & Associates

*Kathleen Mazzarella

Graybar

Art McCoy

SAGES

*Michael Morey

Bluebird Network

Ryan Mortland

USA Cyber

Jay Murchison

Concero

Amy Nash

Nash Properties, LLC

Greg Nichols

Technology Partners

Courtney Nieves

Garden View Care Centers

Rita Numerof

Numerof & Associates, Inc.

Liz O’Keefe

Technical Productions, Inc.

Adam Orf

Didion Orf Recycling

Dave Peacock

Advantage Solutions

Steve Pecher

St. Louis Scott Gallagher

Julie Peters

The Woman’s Exchange of St. Louis

Jose Ponce

EXP STL

*Luke Pope

Impact Marketplace

Angela Quinn

Husch Blackwell

Kathleen (Kitty) Ratcliffe

Explore St. Louis

Jim Roche

WarrCloud, Inc.

*Lisa Rock

nimble solutions

Donn Rubin

BioSTL

Laura Schneider

Core & Main

Matt Schrimpf

Piasa Enterprises, Inc.

Michael Seaman

Swipesum

Jim Silvernail

Kirkwood Fire Department

Danielle Solomon

FORVIS

Jody Sowell

Missouri Historical Society

Michael Steinmann

HITS Corporation

Meade Summers

Hilliker Corporation

Jason Thein

St. Louis CITY SC

Corey Then

Circle

Susan Trautman

Great Rivers Greenway

*Kristin Tucker

TDK Technologies, LLC

Angelina Twardawa

Angie’s Transportation, LLC

*Terry Walsh

Friendship Villages of St. Louis

Gary Wood

PV Ventures

Justin Woodard

Woodard Cleaning and Restoration, Inc

Michael Woods

Dream Builders 4 Equity

John Zarbock

BioFit

Kristen Ziegler

The Bank of Missouri

