Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,704 in the last 365 days.

The 2024 St. Louis Titan 100

Announcing the honorees of the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the STL business community.”
— Jaime Zawmon, President Titan CEO

ST. LOUIS , MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes the Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives in St. Louis. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 129,000 individuals and generate over $31 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 18th, 2024, and will have the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the St. Louis business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of the St. Louis business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 18th, 2024 will be at The Armory. This 250,000 square foot multi-venue destination is the largest indoor entertainment venue in St. Louis. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfl, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this special group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is most deserved,” says Adam Herman, partner at Wipfli.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee. The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community. The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*)

Diego Abente
Casa de Salud

Paul Alexander
Executive Wood Products, Inc.

Brett Arndt
Experience Fresh

Simon Bailey
T-Kartor USA

Kristie Bailey
Fireside Financial LLC

Gary Baker
Undivided

Jennifer Bardot
G.R.I.T. LLC

Lynda Baris
Marsh McLennan Agency

Zach Belanger
Mob Entertainment

Chris Blackerby
Incisive Consultants

Brian Boettler
United Yacht Sales

Jennifer Bonacorsi
jBloom

Randy Bueckendorf
BEX

Sheila Burkett
Spry Digital LLC

Donna Calamia
Persimmon Woods Golf Club

Farica Chang
Anderson Technologies

* Pat Coleman
Alberici

Vanessa Cooksey
Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis

Rebecca Cornatzer
S.M. Wilson & Co.

*Ron Daugherty
Daugherty Business Solutions

Brandon Dempsey
goBRANDgo!

Lauren DeSantis
Polsinelli

Steve Donahue
Horner & Shifrin, Inc.

Shaun Duvall
duvari

Tad Edwards
Benjamin F. Edwards

Doug Eisenhart
Cambridge Air Solutions

Mike England
St. Mary’s South Side Catholic HS

Karen Englert
Boys & Girls Club of St. Charles County

Pepe Finn
Stern Brothers

Latosha Fowlkes
The Core Collective at Saint Vincent

Angela Freeman
Randall Partners

Mark Gershenson
ARCH Design

Leslie Gill
Rung for Women

Lindsay Gross
nimble solutions

Lusnail Haberberger
LUZCO Technologies, LLC

Linda Haberstroh
Phoenix Textile Corporation

Scott Harding
SCI Engineering, Inc.

James Hawkins
Golden Oak Lending

Tim Hebel
Beanstalk Web Solutions

Carolyn Hentschell
Handi-Craft Company

Ed Herman
Brown & Crouppen

Lauren Herring
IMPACT Group

Nick Hinman
Tacony Corporation

Sharon Price John
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Jeff Karpel
Karpel Solution & Karpel Foundation

Tamara Keefe
Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Ice Cream

Orvin Kimbrough
Midwest BankCentre

Meredith Knopp
St. Louis Area Foodbank

Jeff Kolb
Kolb Group

Tom Kraus
Together Credit Union

Melissa Lackey
Standing Partnership

Howard Laiderman
Veterans Home Care, LLC

*Mike LaMartina
Ballpark Village

Kevin Lemp
4 Hands Brewing Company

April Lopinot
Keeley Companies

Christy Lukach
Brightstar Capital Partners

Matthew Mabie
Knoebel Construction, Inc.

*Jim Maher
Archford

Adam Marles
Lutheran Senior Services

Mindy Mazur
Lentz Mazur & Associates

*Kathleen Mazzarella
Graybar

Art McCoy
SAGES

*Michael Morey
Bluebird Network

Ryan Mortland
USA Cyber

Jay Murchison
Concero

Amy Nash
Nash Properties, LLC

Greg Nichols
Technology Partners

Courtney Nieves
Garden View Care Centers

Rita Numerof
Numerof & Associates, Inc.

Liz O’Keefe
Technical Productions, Inc.

Adam Orf
Didion Orf Recycling

Dave Peacock
Advantage Solutions

Steve Pecher
St. Louis Scott Gallagher

Julie Peters
The Woman’s Exchange of St. Louis

Jose Ponce
EXP STL

*Luke Pope
Impact Marketplace

Angela Quinn
Husch Blackwell

Kathleen (Kitty) Ratcliffe
Explore St. Louis

Jim Roche
WarrCloud, Inc.

*Lisa Rock
nimble solutions

Donn Rubin
BioSTL

Laura Schneider
Core & Main

Matt Schrimpf
Piasa Enterprises, Inc.

Michael Seaman
Swipesum

Jim Silvernail
Kirkwood Fire Department

Danielle Solomon
FORVIS

Jody Sowell
Missouri Historical Society

Michael Steinmann
HITS Corporation

Meade Summers
Hilliker Corporation

Jason Thein
St. Louis CITY SC

Corey Then
Circle

Susan Trautman
Great Rivers Greenway

*Kristin Tucker
TDK Technologies, LLC

Angelina Twardawa
Angie’s Transportation, LLC

*Terry Walsh
Friendship Villages of St. Louis

Gary Wood
PV Ventures

Justin Woodard
Woodard Cleaning and Restoration, Inc

Michael Woods
Dream Builders 4 Equity

John Zarbock
BioFit

Kristen Ziegler
The Bank of Missouri

For more information about Titan 100 visit www.titan100.biz

Kate Koehnecke
Titan 100
+1 720-402-6936
KateK@titanceo.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

The 2024 St. Louis Titan 100

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more