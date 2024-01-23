The 2024 St. Louis Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
ST. LOUIS , MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes the Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives in St. Louis. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 129,000 individuals and generate over $31 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 18th, 2024, and will have the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the St. Louis business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of the St. Louis business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 18th, 2024 will be at The Armory. This 250,000 square foot multi-venue destination is the largest indoor entertainment venue in St. Louis. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfl, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this special group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is most deserved,” says Adam Herman, partner at Wipfli.
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee. The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community. The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*)
Diego Abente
Casa de Salud
Paul Alexander
Executive Wood Products, Inc.
Brett Arndt
Experience Fresh
Simon Bailey
T-Kartor USA
Kristie Bailey
Fireside Financial LLC
Gary Baker
Undivided
Jennifer Bardot
G.R.I.T. LLC
Lynda Baris
Marsh McLennan Agency
Zach Belanger
Mob Entertainment
Chris Blackerby
Incisive Consultants
Brian Boettler
United Yacht Sales
Jennifer Bonacorsi
jBloom
Randy Bueckendorf
BEX
Sheila Burkett
Spry Digital LLC
Donna Calamia
Persimmon Woods Golf Club
Farica Chang
Anderson Technologies
* Pat Coleman
Alberici
Vanessa Cooksey
Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis
Rebecca Cornatzer
S.M. Wilson & Co.
*Ron Daugherty
Daugherty Business Solutions
Brandon Dempsey
goBRANDgo!
Lauren DeSantis
Polsinelli
Steve Donahue
Horner & Shifrin, Inc.
Shaun Duvall
duvari
Tad Edwards
Benjamin F. Edwards
Doug Eisenhart
Cambridge Air Solutions
Mike England
St. Mary’s South Side Catholic HS
Karen Englert
Boys & Girls Club of St. Charles County
Pepe Finn
Stern Brothers
Latosha Fowlkes
The Core Collective at Saint Vincent
Angela Freeman
Randall Partners
Mark Gershenson
ARCH Design
Leslie Gill
Rung for Women
Lindsay Gross
nimble solutions
Lusnail Haberberger
LUZCO Technologies, LLC
Linda Haberstroh
Phoenix Textile Corporation
Scott Harding
SCI Engineering, Inc.
James Hawkins
Golden Oak Lending
Tim Hebel
Beanstalk Web Solutions
Carolyn Hentschell
Handi-Craft Company
Ed Herman
Brown & Crouppen
Lauren Herring
IMPACT Group
Nick Hinman
Tacony Corporation
Sharon Price John
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.
Jeff Karpel
Karpel Solution & Karpel Foundation
Tamara Keefe
Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Ice Cream
Orvin Kimbrough
Midwest BankCentre
Meredith Knopp
St. Louis Area Foodbank
Jeff Kolb
Kolb Group
Tom Kraus
Together Credit Union
Melissa Lackey
Standing Partnership
Howard Laiderman
Veterans Home Care, LLC
*Mike LaMartina
Ballpark Village
Kevin Lemp
4 Hands Brewing Company
April Lopinot
Keeley Companies
Christy Lukach
Brightstar Capital Partners
Matthew Mabie
Knoebel Construction, Inc.
*Jim Maher
Archford
Adam Marles
Lutheran Senior Services
Mindy Mazur
Lentz Mazur & Associates
*Kathleen Mazzarella
Graybar
Art McCoy
SAGES
*Michael Morey
Bluebird Network
Ryan Mortland
USA Cyber
Jay Murchison
Concero
Amy Nash
Nash Properties, LLC
Greg Nichols
Technology Partners
Courtney Nieves
Garden View Care Centers
Rita Numerof
Numerof & Associates, Inc.
Liz O’Keefe
Technical Productions, Inc.
Adam Orf
Didion Orf Recycling
Dave Peacock
Advantage Solutions
Steve Pecher
St. Louis Scott Gallagher
Julie Peters
The Woman’s Exchange of St. Louis
Jose Ponce
EXP STL
*Luke Pope
Impact Marketplace
Angela Quinn
Husch Blackwell
Kathleen (Kitty) Ratcliffe
Explore St. Louis
Jim Roche
WarrCloud, Inc.
*Lisa Rock
nimble solutions
Donn Rubin
BioSTL
Laura Schneider
Core & Main
Matt Schrimpf
Piasa Enterprises, Inc.
Michael Seaman
Swipesum
Jim Silvernail
Kirkwood Fire Department
Danielle Solomon
FORVIS
Jody Sowell
Missouri Historical Society
Michael Steinmann
HITS Corporation
Meade Summers
Hilliker Corporation
Jason Thein
St. Louis CITY SC
Corey Then
Circle
Susan Trautman
Great Rivers Greenway
*Kristin Tucker
TDK Technologies, LLC
Angelina Twardawa
Angie’s Transportation, LLC
*Terry Walsh
Friendship Villages of St. Louis
Gary Wood
PV Ventures
Justin Woodard
Woodard Cleaning and Restoration, Inc
Michael Woods
Dream Builders 4 Equity
John Zarbock
BioFit
Kristen Ziegler
The Bank of Missouri
