EVN kicks off circuit-3 500kV transmission line sections

VIETNAM, January 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and its National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) on January 18 simultaneously began the construction of various 500kV circuit-3 transmission lines in the provinces of Hà Tĩnh, Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa, and Thái Bình.

They include the Quảng Trạch – Quỳnh Lưu and Quỳnh Lưu - Thanh Hóa 500kV circuit-3 transmission lines and the 500kV Thanh Hóa substation.

They are part of a 500kV circuit-3 transmission line project which spans 519km from the central province of Quảng Bình’s Quảng Trạch district to the northern province of Hưng Yên’s Phố Nối.

The VNĐ22-trillion (US$895.95 million) project passes through 211 communes and wards across 43 districts and townships of in the provinces of Quảng Bình, Hà Tĩnh, Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa, Ninh Bình, Nam Định, Thái Bình, Hải Dương, and Hưng Yên.

The transmission lines hold significant importance in enhancing the capacity of the 500kV north-central power transmission grid, contributing to ensuring electricity supply for the northern region both currently and in the coming years. The project also helps improve the stability and operation of the national power system, as well as reduces the risk of overload for existing 500kV transmission lines. — VNS