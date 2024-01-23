Infamous Whiskey to Attend the Orlando Whiskey Festival as Premier Level Sponsor
Infamous Whiskey will be a Premier Level Sponsor at this year’s sold out Orlando Whiskey Festival on February 3 at the Orlando Science Center
Our team is excited to share our Infamous brand with so many whiskey enthusiasts at the Orlando Whiskey Festival and benefit the Lovely Project, a charity that helps mentor girls and young women.”GREENSBORO, GEORGIA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft distiller Infamous Whiskey announced they will be attending and sponsoring this year’s sold out Orlando Whiskey Festival (OWF), February 3 held at the Orlando Science Center in Florida. Infamous Whiskey Inc. will also be a premier-level sponsor at this year's event to help benefit the Lovely Project.
— Shaun Roberts, Infamous Whiskey Vice President of Branding and OWF founder
In their Infamous Whiskey branded booth, the company founders will be promoting their forthcoming Infamous brand beverages including their signature 4 grain Act 1 Clear Whiskey, Lemon Chill Liqueur, made with US organic lemons infused in their signature 4 grain Act 1 Clear Whiskey, and their Bourbon Whiskey.
Infamous Whiskey President and OWF founder, Mark Matuszek, said: “We will be promoting how using our whiskey instead of vodka in cocktails is a bold move but we believe once people experience the increased flavor profile, they’ll want to start using Act 1 in their favorite cocktails. We’re excited to showcase the evolution of the unique processes used to create the 4 grain, high malt recipe for our clear whiskey to the enthusiasts who attend the 9th Annual Orlando Whiskey Festival. For many, the OWF is a yearly tradition and their past experiences of tasting so many expressions of fine single malts, blended scotch, and American whiskeys has helped them develop educated palettes for fine spirits. We look forward to attendees learning about our brand, signature whiskey and getting their feedback.”
“Our team is excited to share our Infamous brand with so many whiskey enthusiasts at the Orlando Whiskey Festival but the best part is that both the whiskey festival and Infamous benefit the Lovely Project, a charity that helps mentor girls and young women. It’s a great charity with a team of people who are dedicated to seeing generations of women realize breakthroughs in important, life-changing issues such as self-image and relationships with peers and family. We’re proud to support this meaningful charity and help them achieve their goals of creating positive, life-long impacts in so many women’s lives,” said Shaun Roberts, Infamous Whiskey Vice President of Branding and OWF founder.
About Infamous Whiskey
Infamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live infamously. Learn more: www.InfamousWhiskey.com
About Orlando Whiskey Festival
The Orlando Whiskey Festival is brought to you by Whiskey & Bizz, LLC, and is the first-ever Whiskey Festival to hit Central Florida. Features include fine single malt, blended Scotch and American whiskies including Bourbon and rye, flavored whiskies, beer, and wine. This tasting event allows guests to sample up to 100 brands of whiskey and interact with industry professionals.
Learn more: https://www.whiskeynbizz.com/
About The Lovely Project
The Lovely Project is a non-profit organization headquartered in Orlando, FL that exists to empower girls and women to find their voice, know their value, and unleash their valor. Through interactive events and programs hosted on site and in local schools, girls ages 5-19 are invited to experience a loving and encouraging environment where they can be heard and build lasting relationships.
Learn more: www.TheLovelyProject.org
