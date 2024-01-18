Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Emergency Aid Around the World in 2023

Emergency Relief Provided by LIFE in Libya

LIFE Emergency Aid in Morocco

LIFE Provides Emergency Aid in Nepal

Emergency Aid Provided by LIFE in Bangladesh

Emergency Aid Provided by LIFE in Syria for Turkey/Syria Earthquake

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Emergency Aid to Nine Countries Post Natural Disasters and Conflict

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, natural disasters and conflict globally not only disrupt a country’s economy by destroying homes, infrastructure, schools and hospitals, but they also take a voluminous number of lives and leave thousands injured, turning countless lives upside down. When disaster strikes, Life for Relief and Development’s (LIFE) emergency relief team rushes quickly to provide emergency assistance to those impacted.

Last year, LIFE provided emergency relief for 13 calamitous occurrences in nine different countries. With three floods happening in Libya, Vermont and Afghanistan, a fire in Bangladesh and Hawaii, a cyclone in Burma, earthquakes in Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan and Nepal, as well as wars in Sudan and the Gaza Strip, LIFE has been able to send aid to thousands of individuals and families. Emergency aid included a variety of items and services that ranged from food packages, cooked meals, ready to eat (RTE) meals, kitchen essentials and clean water to solar panels, latrines, blankets, heating stoves, mattresses, hygiene kits, tents and home repair assistance.

“Families displaced from their homes by earthquakes, cyclones, wildfires, floods, war and forced displacement are left with nothing and need everything to get back on their feet. LIFE’s emergency relief team works tirelessly to provide aid to those struggling to survive during these difficult times,” said Vicki Robb, National/International Programs Director of LIFE.

One of the major focuses has been the ongoing Gaza Crisis, leaving many families distressed by losing their homes, loved ones and their overall sense of safety, livelihood and well-being. LIFE was fortunate to help thousands of families restore their faith in humanity by providing various medical shipments to hospitals in the Gaza Strip that are in serious need of medical supplies, as well as clean drinking water, food packages, hot meals, toys for children and tents for those who lost their homes. LIFE plans to continue to support the many families affected by the ongoing Gaza Crisis in 2024, as well as those that may be affected by unpredictable natural disasters this year.

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 100% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
+1 5673033209
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Emergency Aid Around the World in 2023

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
+1 5673033209 hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Company/Organization
Life for Relief and Development
17300 w 10 mile road
southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 313-240-2762
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 30 years, LIFE has distributed over $550 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 55 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

More From This Author
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Emergency Aid Around the World in 2023
مؤسسة "لايف للإغاثة والتنمية" تُدخِل القافلة الثانية من المساعدات الطارئة إلى قطاع غزة.
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Second Humanitarian Convoy of Emergency Aid to Gaza
View All Stories From This Author