Armis Biopharma® Announces the Addition of Two Key Executives to Enhance Commercialization of their Product Portfolio

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armis Biopharma®, Inc. announced today that as part of its shift to a commercial stage company, it is adding two new executives to its management structure. Randy Hubbell is joining the company as Executive Advisor to the Board of Directors and to Chairman and CEO, Ted Ziemann. Mr. Hubbell’s primary focus will be on company strategy, commercialization of Armis products and leading efforts toward fundraising and mergers and acquisitions. Randy was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer at Carmell Corporation (NASDAQ: CTCX). Randy is an experienced life sciences senior executive for both large multi-national corporations (3) and start-ups (4) in the medical device and biotechnology fields. His most recent success as CEO was taking Carmell Corporation from a research organization to a commercial NASDAQ listed public company. Over the years, he has successfully commercialized multiple transformational medical technologies and globalized multiple businesses for J&J (13 years), startup companies and Boston Scientific Corporation. He also has significant experience raising capital through multiple stages of a company’s growth. Mr. Hubbell holds an MBA from Loyola University New Orleans and a Bachelor of Science degree from Tulane University.Mike Voss is joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer with responsibility for sales, marketing, sales operations, professional education and a supporting role for mergers and acquisitions. Mike has an impressive track record for developing strong commercial operations with companies including Safen Medical, Acelity (now part of 3M), Cordis Cardiology (a Johnson and Johnson Company), and Boston Scientific. Mr. Voss holds an MBA from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Southern University. He also served as a captain in the U.S. Army.“Over the past six years, Armis has developed an impressive list of regulatory cleared products that are ready to be fully commercialized. The company has also obtained a $20.3 million contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and a $2.3 million grant from the National Institute of Health to develop their VerioxDECON products to decontaminate chemical warfare agents on skin and in wounds.” Said Ted Ziemann, Chairman and CEO. “We also have a solid pipeline of potential new products based on the Verioxplatform technology. It is now time to take advantage of our successes in product development and fully realize their commercial potential. Randy Hubbell and Mike Voss have specifically been hired in lead roles to help us achieve those results. We are extremely pleased that they have joined Armis to help us fulfill this objective.”About Armis BiopharmaArmis Biopharma, Inc is a privately held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Fort Collins, CO that is devoted to developing and commercializing products based on the Verioxplatform technology that are effective in reducing the risk of infectious disease, decontaminating chemical and biological warfare agents, and providing differentiated medical devices. Product development is focused on surface disinfection, human and animal wound care, oral care, food safety, and decontaminating chemical and biological warfare agents.Armis Biopharmaintroduced its first antimicrobial surface disinfectant called ArmiClenzin June 2020, its FDA cleared VeriFixxSmall Bone Implant in November 2020, ArmiCarehand sanitizer in 2021, ArmiVETAnimal Wound Wash in 2021, ArmiGard™ cleanser for oral devices in 2022, and most recently its FDA cleared VeriCynwound wash in May 2023For more information about Armis, please visit www.armisbiopharma.com General questions should be addressed to info@armisbiopharma.com.