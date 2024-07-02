Armis Biopharma names Michael J. Voss as new CEO, replacing Ted Ziemann who is retiring
Over the past six years, Armis has developed an impressive list of regulatory cleared products that are ready to be fully commercialized. It is now time to take advantage of our success.”FT. COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armis Biopharma Announces the Appointment of Michael J. Voss to CEO, replacing Ted Ziemann who is Retiring July 1st.
— Ted Ziemann, Chairman
Armis Biopharma, Inc. announced today that it has appointed Michael J. Voss as CEO, replacing Ted Ziemann who is retiring after 6 years at the helm. Mr. Ziemann will continue to serve as Chairman of the Armis Biopharma Board of Directors.
Mike Voss joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer in January, 2024 with responsibility for sales, marketing, sales operations, professional education and a supporting role for mergers and acquisitions. Mike has an impressive track record for developing strong commercial operations with companies including Safen Medical, Acelity (now part of Solventum), Cordis Cardiology (a Johnson and Johnson Company), and Boston Scientific. Mr. Voss holds an MBA from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Southern University. He also served as a captain in the U.S. Army.
“Over the past six years, Armis has developed an impressive list of regulatory cleared products that are ready to be fully commercialized. The company has also obtained a $20.3 million contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and a $2.1 million grant from the National Institute of Health to develop their Veriox® DECON products to decontaminate chemical warfare agents on skin and in wounds.” Said Ted Ziemann, Chairman. “We also have a solid pipeline of potential new products based on the Veriox® platform technology. It is now time to take advantage of our successes in product development and fully realize their commercial potential. Mike Voss has specifically been hired to help us achieve those results.
About Armis Biopharma
Armis Biopharma, Inc is a privately held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Fort Collins, CO that is devoted to developing and commercializing products based on the Veriox® platform technology that are effective in reducing the risk of infectious disease, decontaminating chemical and biological warfare agents, and providing differentiated medical devices. Product development is focused on surface disinfection, human and animal wound care, oral care, food safety, and decontaminating chemical and biological warfare agents.
Armis introduced its first antimicrobial surface disinfectant called ArmiClenz® in June 2020, its FDA cleared VeriFixx® Small Bone Implant in November 2020, ArmiCare® hand sanitizer in 2021, ArmiVET® Animal Wound Wash in 2021, ArmiGard® cleanser for oral devices in 2022, and most recently its FDA cleared VeriCyn® wound wash in May 2023.
For more information about Armis, please visit www.armisbiopharma.com.
General questions should be addressed to info@armisbiopharma.com.
Jamie Reese
Armis Biopharma
+1 800-970-1779
email us here