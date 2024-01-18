Mayor Bowser Encourages DC to Support Local Eateries During Winter Restaurant Week

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) are encouraging the community to support local restaurants during this year’s Winter Restaurant Week. This year, Winter Restaurant Week begins Monday, January 15, with special deals in place through Sunday, January 21.

“Participating in Winter Restaurant Week is a win-win – diners have a fun experience and businesses get the support of our community,” said Mayor Bowser. “We want District residents, workers, and visitors to take advantage of these offers and support our culinary community, whether you stop by and support an old favorite or try something new.”

This year, more than 200 DC-based restaurants are participating in Winter Restaurant Week and will offer multi-course brunch and lunch menus for $25 or $35 per person, and multi-course dinner menus for $40, $55, or $65 per person for on-premises dining. Many restaurants will also offer cocktail, wine, and non-alcoholic pairings.

DC restaurants newly participating in Winter Restaurant Week this year include:

The Bazaar by José Andrés

Code Red

Ceibo

Ethiopic Restaurant

Fireclay at the Hotel Washington

Flora in the Pendry

Granville Moore's

Irregardless

Makan

Meli

Mita

Mercy Me at Yours Truly Hotel

Paste & Rind

Pow Pow

The Queen Vic

Sospeso

Sticky Rice

Xiquet DL

“We are excited to kick off Winter Restaurant Week on Monday, January 15th, a biannual event strategically timed in August and January,” said Shawn Townsend, President and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington. “Restaurant Week serves as a beacon, shining a light on our city’s culinary scene during times that can often be challenging for restaurants. It’s a celebration that not only offers dining experiences at exceptional value but also supports and uplifts our local businesses during these quieter periods. We encourage everyone to participate in Winter Restaurant Week, to dine out and enjoy the unique flavors our city has to offer.”

Residents can visit ramw.org/restaurantweek to learn more about participating restaurants, special menus, contact information, and how to make a reservation.

